Brick Woman Charged for DWI After Lakewood Crash, Spit on Cop

PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department is searching for a suspect who is wanted for shooting a 17-year-old last week. On July 7, at 12:56 am, SEPTA and Philadelphia Police officers responded to a report of a shooting and located two victims under the SEPTA Market-Frankford Line on the 2900 block of Kensington Ave. A 20-year-old black female victim suffered gunshot wounds to her knee and buttocks. A 17-year-old black male victim also received a single gunshot wound to his buttocks. Both victims were transported to Temple Hospital and listed in stable condition. The shooter was seen exiting a corner store just before firing into a crowd of people on Kensington Ave and fleeing east on Orleans St.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO