ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brick, NJ

Brick Woman Charged for DWI After Lakewood Crash, Spit on Cop

By Charlie Dwyer
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LAKEWOOD, NJ – A Brick Township woman was charged with DWI after a crash...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jersey Shore Online

Teen Apprehended In Fatal Asbury Park Shooting

ASBURY PARK – A 16-year-old has been identified as a suspect of a fatal shooting that took place late last week in Asbury Park, officials said. The teenager, whose identity is being withheld due to his age, has had juvenile complaints of murder and two related weapons offenses filed against him. He currently remains in custody pending his next court appearance.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
ocscanner.news

FREEHOLD: TEEN ARRESTED ON HOMICIDE CHARGES

A teenager has been apprehended in connection with a fatal shooting that took place late last week in Asbury Park, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Thursday. The defendant, a 16-year-old male whose identity is being withheld due to his age, has had juvenile complaints of murder and two...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toms River, NJ
Brick, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Brick, NJ
Lakewood Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Lakewood Township, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Teen Hit By Car On Route 72

STAFFORD – A 15-year-old girl suffered several injuries after being hit by a car on Route 72 Wednesday night, police said. The victim was stuck around 7:10 p.m. near the area of West Bay Avenue, Stafford Township Police Department said. Dale Ritchie, 22, of Manahawkin, was driving a 2012...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dwi#Murder#River East
Shore News Network

Do You Recognize Him? Newark Police Seeking to Identify Shooting Suspect

NEWARK, NJ – No injuries were reported, but the Newark Police are now searching for a suspect that fired his gun at an occupied parked vehicle back in May. On May 27th, At approximately 1:50 p.m., police responded to the 100 block of Perez Drive on a call of shots fired. The pictured suspect was captured on security surveillance discharging a firearm at an occupied parked vehicle. No injuries have been reported.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Nabbed With Handgun Following Trenton Police Chase

A man armed with a handgun was arrested following a police chase in Trenton, authorities said. Officers responding to the report of an armed man near Monmouth Street and Walnut Avenue found the suspect, Semaj Reid, who immediately fled the area on Tuesday, July 5, Trenton Police said in a release on Wednesday, July 13.
TRENTON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
Shore News Network

Suspect Who Shot Teen Sought by Police

PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department is searching for a suspect who is wanted for shooting a 17-year-old last week. On July 7, at 12:56 am, SEPTA and Philadelphia Police officers responded to a report of a shooting and located two victims under the SEPTA Market-Frankford Line on the 2900 block of Kensington Ave. A 20-year-old black female victim suffered gunshot wounds to her knee and buttocks. A 17-year-old black male victim also received a single gunshot wound to his buttocks. Both victims were transported to Temple Hospital and listed in stable condition. The shooter was seen exiting a corner store just before firing into a crowd of people on Kensington Ave and fleeing east on Orleans St.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Person Jumps Off Bridge On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)

A person jumped from a bridge in Ocean County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The incident occurred before 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 14 at Dorland J Henderson Memorial Bridge (Route 72) in Stafford Township, initial reports said. The US Coast Guard responded. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to sign...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

19-Year-Old Shot and Killed Monday Night in Camden

Camden, N.J.– A 19-year-old male was shot and killed Monday night in Camden. According to police, at approximately 10:43 pm, officers from the Camden County Police Department responded to the 2400 block of Denfield Street in reference to multiple 911 calls for reports of a person shot. “Upon arrival...
CAMDEN, NJ
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: DISTRACT AND GRAB THEFT

“Distract and Grab” Thefts – What they are and how to protect yourself!. A “distract and grab” theft is a method of crime used by thieves, typically targeting shoppers or victims who are alone. The theft can happen in a variety of places, often a grocery store, retail store, or in the parking lot of a bank or shopping plaza.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

MANAHAWKIN: UPDATE ON PEDESTRIAN ACCIDENT ON 72 WEST

On Wednesday evening, July 13th, 2022 at approximately 7:10 PM, the Stafford Township Police Department responded to the report of a pedestrian struck on Route 72 in the area of West Bay Avenue. At-scene investigation indicated a 2012 black Toyota Tacoma driven by Dale Ritchie, 22 years old of Manahawkin,...
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

102K+
Followers
55K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy