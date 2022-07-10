Lakewood Man Charged with Domestic Assault, False Imprisonment

A North Brunswick man who was using a home in Long Beach Township to store and deal drugs will head to prison for seven years following sentencing in Ocean County. Police in Long Beach began an investigation in 2019 and came to learn that a home in the Holgate section of the township was being used by 32-year-old Michael Klimowicz to store and deal drugs.

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO