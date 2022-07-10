ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shore News Network

Lakewood Man Charged with Domestic Assault, False Imprisonment

By Charlie Dwyer
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LAKEWOOD, NJ – On July, 3 at approximately 9 am, Officers were dispatched to...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 1

Related
Shore News Network

Lacey Township Police Report Three Fraud and Theft Cases

LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ – The Lacey Township Police Department has announced three incidents that took place recently involving theft and fraud. On Friday, July 8, 2022, 2:39 p.m., Officer Nilon responded to police headquarters for a report of credit card fraud. The victim reported on June 1, 2022, someone purchased a yearly computer program subscription using his credit card. The value of the unauthorized purchase was $106.61.
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Alleged Gun Shots Lead To Arrest

LACEY – A man was taken into custody by authorities who allegedly heard gunshots in his home, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said. Around 8 p.m. on Sunday, the Ocean County SWAT was called to assist the Lacey Township Police Department with a man in distress inside a home on Bermuda Drive.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Lakewood#Murder#Reckless Driving#Violent Crime#Brick#Bank Account Depleted#Shore News Network
New Jersey 101.5

NJ women avoid prison for storming Capitol on Jan. 6

A nurse and a former corrections officer who were among those who busted into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, will not serve jail time. Marissa Suarez, 33, of Union Beach, was a rookie corrections officer with Monmouth County when she took an "emergency holiday" to travel to the Capitol with her friend Patricia Todisco. Todisco, 33, is an emergency room nurse.
UNION BEACH, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Driver Ejected In Two-Vehicle Crash

BERKELEY – Two drivers are seriously injured as a result of a crash near a Garden State Parkway entrance this morning, police said. The crash occurred around 9 a.m. near the area of Double Trouble Road and the Garden State Parkway South entrance. According to police, a 2012 Honda...
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
WJBF

14 suspects charged in alleged drug trafficking conspiracy in South Georgia

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WJBF) – 14 people have been charged in an alleged drug trafficking conspiracy in South Georgia. According to the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, all 14 defendants are charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and a quantity of Heroin […]
GEORGIA STATE
PIX11

Car thefts on the rise in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) – A typical Monday morning last month for Matt Mazon quickly unraveled into a valuable lesson. The Franklin Lakes man had just taken out the garbage outside his home and was loading his Audi with a few boxes when he left the key fob inside. “I came out to the driveway. About […]
FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

103K+
Followers
55K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy