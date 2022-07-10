ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River Murder Suspect to be Released From Jail Again by Judge, it Was Just a For a Happy Meal

By Charlie Dwyer
 4 days ago
TOMS RIVER, NJ – A murder suspect who was recently reincarcerated for violating his...

ed herr
4d ago

Obviously a murder suspect can circumvent “bail reform” a number of times ———-I guess “bail reform” could be best described as compromising public safety

Ken Honeycutt
4d ago

The criminals have more rights then the victims. What a sick sense of Justice. Murders have no place in Society they belong in prison , and if he is still a waiting trial he proved he can’t be trusted out on bail . Does anyone feel safer with him on the streets.

John Scipio
4d ago

He was released by Judge Lucas under certain conditions but violated that release order on his first day out of jail with an ankle bracelet for driving near the home of a ‘victim or witness’.

