Toms River Murder Suspect to be Released From Jail Again by Judge, it Was Just a For a Happy Meal

NEW YORK, NY (PRESS RELEASE) – Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced that Robert Finley, 46, has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for stabbing a man in the face with a broken glass bottle. According to court records, a minor traffic incident escalated into the near-deadly altercation when the victim stepped out of his vehicle to inspect the damage after his car was struck by the door of the defendant’s automobile in November 2020.

QUEENS, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO