Child Was in Car When Couple Arrested for Dealing Meth

NEWARK, Del.- Police have arrested a New York man believed to have robbed eight banks in New Castle and Kent counties over the course of two months. On July 12, the Newark Police Department located and arrested Calvin Samuels, 39, of ValleyStream, N.Y., after a bank robbery at the TD Bank, located at 230 East Delaware Ave. Through investigative means, officers connected Samuels to a total of eight bank robberies that occurred throughout New Castle and Kent Counties beginning in May 2022 within the city limits of Wilmington, Newark, Dover, and Middletown.

NEWARK, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO