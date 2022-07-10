Local Bank Announces Promotion

It was 85 years ago today that Central Electric Cooperative officially signed an incorporation notice. The CEC got its start in 1937 after residents in Butler, Clarion, Armstrong, and Venango Counties got together with a vision to bring electricity to rural communities. A group of five men worked to establish...
The public is invited to attend a gathering later this week that spotlights the efforts of a local group. The Butler Collaborative for Families has planned their annual Celebration of Collaboration for Thursday from 2 to 5 p.m. A guest speaker will discuss experiences with collaboration in Butler County at...
Cranberry Township is continuing its annual Community Days celebration. The 13th annual Crusin Cranberry runs from 4 to 9 p.m. today at the Cranberry Community Park. A first responders volleyball match will take place tomorrow (Friday) from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Community Park Volleyball Court. The entire Community...
Legacy Fitness will hold a youth tennis clinic with proceeds benefitting the Butler high school girl’s tennis program Tuesday July 19th & Thursday the 21st at the Butler Senior High School tennis courts. The morning session begins at 10:30am and is for boys and girls ages 7 through 9. The second session begins at 12:30pm and is for ages 10 through 12. Instruction will be provided by Butler high girl’s tennis coaches Alisa Green and Gretchen Wilson. Online registration is available on the Legacy Fitness Facebook page.
With the Butler Middle School now officially closed for classes, Butler’s superintendent is laying out the new plans for the facility on East North Street. Dr. Brian White said in a letter to the community, that the school will turn into a “multi-use facility that has dedicated spaces for workforce training, small business support, manufacturing prototyping, and lease space for business.”
Local COVID hospitalizations are remaining very low. As of Monday morning, Butler Memorial Hospital was treating two patients for the coronavirus, with no one in the ICU. That’s one fewer than last week. This is also the fewest hospitalized patients at Butler Memorial Hospital since last summer according to...
Even though gas prices are still on the high side, drivers are getting some relief at the pump. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Butler is $4.83. That’s down 13 cents compared to last week. That coincides with the national price, which dipped...
We now have more information about a dog fighting incident that happened last week. According to a press release from Butler City Police, an altercation between a loose dog and a leashed dog took place Tuesday around 4 p.m. near the intersection of North McKean and East Pearl Streets. Officers...
There were some significant traffic delays on Evans City Road this morning in Forward Township due to an accident. The multi-vehicle crash happened near the intersection with Brownsdale Road around 8 a.m. Dispatchers say there were at least two vehicles involved in the crash, however no one was injured. Witnesses...
The Pittsburgh Pirates won their fourth game in a row following a 3-2 victory over Miami last night. It is the first time the Pirates have won four games in a row under manage Derek Shelton. The Pirates opened the game with Chris Stratton, who allowed one run on two...
