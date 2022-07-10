Local Bank Announces Promotion

Legacy Fitness will hold a youth tennis clinic with proceeds benefitting the Butler high school girl’s tennis program Tuesday July 19th & Thursday the 21st at the Butler Senior High School tennis courts. The morning session begins at 10:30am and is for boys and girls ages 7 through 9. The second session begins at 12:30pm and is for ages 10 through 12. Instruction will be provided by Butler high girl’s tennis coaches Alisa Green and Gretchen Wilson. Online registration is available on the Legacy Fitness Facebook page.

BUTLER, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO