5 injured in 3 separate overnight violent incidents across Indy

By Justin Powell, Joe Schroeder
FOX59
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS – IMPD is investigating three separate violent incidents, including two shootings, that left five people injured across the city.

Two of the victims are in critical condition, while the three other victims are in stable condition.

The first incident happened just before 12:30 a.m. when officers responded to two women shot near a strip mall on North Post Road.

Officers say they found the two women in the parking lot just outside a banquet hall. One of the victims was found in stable condition, while the other victim was found in serious, but stable condition.

Police say a person was robbed by four people at the same location. Four shots were fired during the altercation, which is how the two women were injured.

A short time later, officers received a call about a stabbing in downtown Indianapolis.

Officers say they found two women stabbed on Pearl Street right off Maryland and Pennsylvania Streets.

One victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, while the other victim was taken in stable condition.

Police say the two women may have been fighting over a man.

Then, just after 2:00 a.m., officers responded to a second shooting that left a man in critical condition in Broad Ripple.

Police found the victim and two cars with bullet holes in a strip mall just off Broad Ripple Avenue.

IMPD is continuing to gather information and investigate each incident. If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

 

2 shot, 1 dead on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another injured on Indy’s east side on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched on report of a person shot at 4:55 p.m. to an apartment complex located at the 1900 block of Wallace Avenue, a neighborhood […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Person found shot, killed in apartment stairwell

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after an overnight shooting inside an apartment complex on the near northwest side. Police were sent to the Woods Apartments on Merrick Way just before 1:30 a.m. on a report of a possible shooting victim. Officers found a male in the stairwell outside of a vacant apartment that had […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
