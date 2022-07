Welcome, Luis Carlos Almeida da Cunha, better known as Nani, to the A-Leagues. Enjoy the sugar. Make sure you brush your teeth. After months of speculation, the Portugal international was officially unveiled as the newest addition to the A-League Men by Melbourne Victory on Tuesday, signing a deal that will keep him at AAMI Park until the end of the 2023-24 campaign.

MLS ・ 2 DAYS AGO