ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

How to Watch Cole Swider and Los Angeles Lakers vs Charlotte Hornets

By Mike McAllister
AllSyracue
AllSyracue
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O94UL_0gaggs8j00

Matchup: Los Angeles Lakers (0-1) vs Charlotte Hornets (0-1)

Location: Thomas & Mack Center (Las Vegas, NV)

Time: 9:3f0 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, July 9th.

Television: ESPN3 (online only)

Stream: Watch ESPN

Broadcast Team: Mark Jones, Doris Burke, Cassidy Hubbarth

Odds: Charlotte -1.5.

Over/Under: 170.5

Swider continues to show he can shoot the ball at a very high level. In four Summer League games, he is shooting 54.5% from three point range and has scored in double figures three times. The broadcast on ESPN2 was also complimentary of his abilities and how they translate to the NBA. They even cited a scout who believes Swider is a fit for the NBA and will have a place in the league. The 6-9 forward signed a two-way contract with the Lakers after not being selected in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Swider came to Syracuse last offseason as a transfer from Villanova. He was not playing a consistently large role with the Wildcats and elected to look elsewhere for that opportunity. With the departures of Alan Griffin and Quincy Guerrier, Syracuse had the roster space and role available. With Swider's relationships with the coaching staff, it was a slam dunk for both sides.

Still, it took Swider a bit to get comfortable. He started the year 3-22 from beyond the arc but really turned it on over the last half of the season. In the final 13 games, Swider shot 40-77 (52%) from three point range and had several games where he took over offensively. He even seemed to get more comfortable on the defensive end as well and rebounded at a high level all season.

In total, Swider averaged 13.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steals per game while shooting 44% from the floor overall and 41% from three. He also shot over 86% from the free throw line.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Andre Iguodala ‘pissed’ over Lakers star Russell Westbrook disrespect

There has been a lot of slander thrown in the direction of Russell Westbrook for pretty much his entire debut season with the Los Angeles Lakers. Now that he’s gone through a full campaign with LA, the criticism continues to be as loud as ever. Golden State Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala has had enough of […] The post Warriors’ Andre Iguodala ‘pissed’ over Lakers star Russell Westbrook disrespect appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
TWITTER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Basketball
City
Charlotte, NC
The Spun

Carmelo Anthony On Playing With His Son: NBA World Reacts

Carmelo Anthony was in attendance for Monday night's Summer League game between the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs. At one point during the game, he was interviewed by ESPN's Cassidy Hubbarth. Hubbarth asked Anthony if he has any intentions of playing with his son, Kiyan, in the NBA. "No,...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doris Burke
Person
Cassidy Hubbarth
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball staff recruiting son of five-time NBA champ

Duke basketball recruiting prospect Dylan Harper (Anne-Marie Caruso-USA TODAY Sports) In October, Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) combo guard Dylan Harper mentioned to Pro Insight recruiting insider Andrew Slater that the Duke basketball program is one he'd like to hear from in the future. Some eight months later, it looks as...
DURHAM, NC
The Spun

Lakers Reportedly Interested In Significant Point Guard Trade

A Lakers nemesis could soon find himself in purple and gold. According to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, three-time All-Defensive guard Patrick Beverley is drawing the Lake Show's interest, among other teams. Per Fischer:. Patrick Beverley also appears to be a strong trade candidate. The former [Minnesota] Timberwolves point guard has...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Basketball#Sports#Summer League#Espn2#Villanova#Wildcats
Inside The Warriors

Insider: Steph Curry Not Shutting Down Kevin Durant Trade

There are a handful of teams with reported interest in trading for Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant. In a recent report from The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Golden State Warriors, Toronto Raptors, Miami Heat, and Phoenix Suns were each listed as the teams pursuing Durant; however, some are skeptical that Golden State would be open to a reunion.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
AllSyracue

How to Watch Buddy Boeheim & Detroit Pistons vs Indiana Pacers

Matchup: Detroit Pistons (2-0) vs Indiana Pacers (1-1) Location: Cox Pavilion (Las Vegas, NV) Time: 9:00 p.m. Eastern - Tuesday, July 12th. Television: ESPN3 (online only) Buddy Boeheim made his NBA Summer League debut on Thursday in the Detroit Pistons' 81-78 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Buddy played nine minutes off the bench, but was held scoreless on 0-2 shooting. Both shots were three-pointers. Buddy also picked up two fouls and did not record another statistic. Brother Jimmy was one of nine players who did play.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
FastBreak on FanNation

Boston Celtics Officially Sign Very Good Player

On Tuesday, the Boston Celtics officially announced the signing of veteran Danilo Gallinari. Gallinari is a 13-year NBA veteran who has career averages of 15.6 points per game on over 38% shooting from the three-point range. The 33-year-old is from Italy, but he actually grew up a fan of the...
BOSTON, MA
FastBreak on FanNation

SHOCKING REPORT: NBA All-Star Reportedly Could Be Traded

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, other NBA teams say that the Utah Jazz "are showing a willingness to listen on possible trade scenarios" for All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell. Woj: "After previously shutting down inquiries on moving All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, rival teams say the Utah Jazz are showing a...
NBA
AllSyracue

AllSyracue

Syracuse, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
149K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSyracuse is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Syracuse athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/syracuse

Comments / 0

Community Policy