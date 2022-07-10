ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Buddy Boeheim Makes First Summer League Basket for Detroit Pistons

By Mike McAllister
AllSyracue
AllSyracue
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0py0zQ_0gaggrG000

Former Syracuse star Buddy Boeheim went 1-3 from the field (all from beyond the arc) and scored three points while grabbing two rebounds in 11 minutes of action in the Detroit Pistons' 105-99 win over the Washington Wizards in the NBA Summer League on Saturday.

Buddy's three pointer came in the first quarter in a transition opportunity where he displayed a quick release and smooth stroke. This comes on the heels of going 0-2 from the field in his first Summer League game.

Brother Jimmy did not play for the second consecutive game.

Buddy signed a two-way contract with the Pistons after not being selected in the 2022 NBA Draft. Jimmy was also undrafted and signed with Detroit as a Summer League roster addition.

During his final year at Syracuse, Buddy averaged 19.2 points (to lead the ACC), 3.1 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game, all career highs. While Buddy could return to Syracuse due to the NCAA granting an extra year of eligibility to student-athletes as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, he indicated all season that the 2021-22 campaign would be his last. That indeed came to fruition after he signed with an agent.

Jimmy Boeheim transferred in to Syracuse from Cornell and averaged 13.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game while shooting 46.6% from the floor and 37.9% from beyond the arc. He capped the season with his strongest performance in Orange, scoring 28 points against Duke in the ACC Tournament.

