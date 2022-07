Even though the height of the COVID pandemic may be over, the virus isn’t going anywhere. So the staff at Samarian Hospital continue to work hard to treat people who have come in with a bad case of the virus. Centers Health Care, the corporate body of the Troy Center on Marvin Avenue in Troy, recently treated the Samaritan Hospital staff to ice cream from a Mr. Ding-a-Ling truck. (Photo provided)

TROY, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO