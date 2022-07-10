WKHS’ Chris Singleton Receives Golden Anchor Award
The teacher of a Career and Technology Education program unique to Kent County High School was honored with the June Golden Anchor Award. Longtime broadcasting teacher and WKHS station manager Chris Singleton received the honor at the monthly...
As the academic year was winding down, Rock Hall Elementary School was already ramping up its new role in the community. Rock Hall Elementary School has been designated a Community School under the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, a massive state education reform program. H.H. Garnet Elementary School in Chestertown also is a designated Community School.
Choptank Community Health System is providing produce prescriptions to Mid-Shore students through community partnerships with the Avalon Foundation and Caroline County Public Schools Shore Gourmet “Sho Go” Mobile Market. Funding for the project comes from a $25K grant through the School-Based Health Center (SBHC) Food Access Learning Network and Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry Campaign.
University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown has been awarded designation as a Level 2 Age-Friendly Health System (AFHS) by the Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI). AFHS is a national movement of hundreds of health care organizations committed to ensuring that older adults receive evidence-based care. UM Shore Medical...
DORCHESTER CO., Md. – Mr. Shane Abbott is being highlighted by the county for giving back to the community. Abbott is a 1996 graduate of North Dorchester High School and is a soccer coach for the Eagles. He also teaches fifth grade at Vienna Elementary School. We want to...
EASTON, Md. – Talbot County Public Schools recently appointed William Thompson as the new assistant principal of Easton High School. Thompson is a graduate of Salisbury University, the board is looking forward to Mr. Thompson’s work to benefit the high school. We want to hear your good news,...
According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), about 1 in 7 children, ages 5 to 15, will experience at least one “severe mental disorder.” That number climbs to 1 in 5 children during the teen years, ages 13 to 18. We hear a lot about physical health and keeping our bodies healthy and strong, but mental health is just as important. We can do things to “be kind to our minds.”
The Cancer Program at University of Maryland Shore Regional Health has been granted a three-year reaccreditation by the Commission on Cancer (CoC) following a review of its programs, services and facilities. The program first earned CoC accreditation in 2015 and has maintained It continuously since. The Cancer Program at UM...
Teachers at Rock Hall Elementary School have put literacy at the forefront of students’ education, instilling a love of reading early. “I literally had a student run into me in the hall because they were reading a book while walking,” said Principal Gillian Spero. Through classroom instruction, programs...
One of our area's best annual events is coming up! The Made in Maryland Festival at Kurtz's Beach in Pasadena is on Sunday August 14 from 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM. You get a chance to win FOUR tickets from Macaroni KID!. Contest is open until Thursday, July 21 at...
It’s that time again. For the 18th year in a row, Plein Air Easton is rolling out its multicolored carpet for artists, collectors, and those that love art and artists for the annual week of shows, exhibitions, competitions, and almost a hundred artists pitching their easels on Talbot County’s streets and country roads.
Today, conversations about advocacy on behalf of the LGBTQ+ community. A little later in the show, Tom speaks with Francis DeBernardo, the executive director of New Ways Ministry, a national organization that advocates for LGBTQ Catholics. But we begin with Londyn Smith de Richelieu, the first trans member of Baltimore...
BALTIMORE -- All Harford County schools will remain closed for summer programming Thursday as crews continue to clean up downed trees and thousands remain without power.Summer school, summer programs and meal distribution are all impacted."We want to thank those HCPS staff who worked today to begin the recovery process following storms across the county last night," the school system said. "HCPS staff will continue to monitor road closures and damage experienced throughout the school system. This closure allows additional time for staff to ensure the safety of students and staff when schools and offices reopen."More than 70 roads in the county were closed by the havoc Tuesday evening, but nearly half of them have now reopened. Drivers had to maneuver through intersections with no traffic signal for guidance. Harford County Executive Barry Glassman told WJZ about 14,000 people remain without power as of Wednesday afternoon.
On the lucky 13th day of the 2021 Maryland Crab Cake Tour, Nestor and Jenn headed east together over the Bay Bridge en route to St. Michael’s via Cambridge, Hurlock (yes, the Suicide Bridge crab cake was so nice, we tried it twice) and then west through Easton and a violently beautiful Eastern Shore summer lightning show and downpour.
Come to Maryland’s Eastern Shore for a day of grand classic motoring, classic wooden speed boats, and casual elegance along the Chesapeake’s Tred Avon River on Sun., Sept. 25 for the 15th Annual St. Michaels Concours d’Elegance. Presented by Jaguar Land Rover of North America and sponsored...
The Easton Economic Development Corporation’s (EEDC) Board of Directors has officially appointed Holly DeKarske as the Executive Director of EEDC, ushering in a new chapter in the nonprofit’s leadership. She will also continue her previous duties as Director of Downtown Development for EEDC. DeKarske has an extensive understanding...
I have attended more County Commissioners’ meetings than most (I grant this record was not hard to accomplish) and have endured long, folksy rants on topics unrelated to the business at hand. I have listened as the Commissioners made decisions based on what some person said, instructed the County Administrator to write a letter only to hear them later discover that someone else had new facts that warranted a new letter contradicting the first.
A homeowner recently asked me how his house could be a House of the Week and I told him he had a great chance if his house was one of my favorite styles of architecture, bungalows or cottages. Today’s feature is a compact cottage on Philosophers Terrace, a short street off Washington Ave. Close to the heart of Chestertown’s Historic District and its amenities as well as Washington College, this side of Washington Ave. offers larger lots.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It’s a sunny day at the corner of Mt. Royal and North Avenues as traffic zips off Interstate 83 and drivers, sometimes, blow the red lights to get to wherever they are going. As drivers idle in the turn lane, a group of squeegee kids gear up to weave between cars to make a little money.
Even though it’s a small state compared to some of the other states, Maryland still has a lot to offer. It’s also known as America in miniature, as there are many different types of landmarks, landscapes, and cultures. You can visit many places in Maryland that are incredibly gorgeous in summer – where you can relax and enjoy some online blackjack casino action. Below you’ll find our top 5 picks.
Perhaps the most rewarding part of this summer so far, which I hope we’ve successfully conveyed in our daily coverage to our subscribers, is witnessing that return to normal that we have so wished for since COVID entered our lives. After two or more years of hibernation, the region is finally given way to a season full of the arts and culture that remind all of us why we love where we live.
