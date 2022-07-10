WKHS’ Chris Singleton Receives Golden Anchor Award

BALTIMORE -- All Harford County schools will remain closed for summer programming Thursday as crews continue to clean up downed trees and thousands remain without power.Summer school, summer programs and meal distribution are all impacted."We want to thank those HCPS staff who worked today to begin the recovery process following storms across the county last night," the school system said. "HCPS staff will continue to monitor road closures and damage experienced throughout the school system. This closure allows additional time for staff to ensure the safety of students and staff when schools and offices reopen."More than 70 roads in the county were closed by the havoc Tuesday evening, but nearly half of them have now reopened. Drivers had to maneuver through intersections with no traffic signal for guidance. Harford County Executive Barry Glassman told WJZ about 14,000 people remain without power as of Wednesday afternoon.

14 HOURS AGO