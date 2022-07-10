ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, IL

Natalie Nelson crowned Miss Knox County Fair Queen

WGIL - Galesburg's news
WGIL - Galesburg's news
 3 days ago

The Miss Knox County Fair Queen Pageant was held Saturday to kick off next week’s fair with Natalie Nelson pulling in the...

www.wgil.com

Comments / 0

Related
starvedrock.media

Pageant Winners Crowned At Marshall-Putnam Fair

The votes are in and new royalty has been crowned in Henry. The Little Miss, Junior Miss and Miss Marshall-Putnam Fair Pageant was held this past Saturday. Dayton Maubach of Henry is the new Miss Marshall-Putnam Fair Queen. Junior Miss is Kyndal Hattan while the fair's Little Miss is Emma Newell.
HENRY, IL
973rivercountry.com

Get With Us At Heart Of Illinois Fair July 19 -23

The Heart Of Illinois Fair has tons of your favorites. Tractor pulls, carnivals rides, home art exhibits, livestock shows, fair food, a demolition derby, and loads of new events and attractions, like the rock n circus act, featuring a 70 foot high dive, and celebrate the good folks from right here with the heart of Illinois heroes ceremony, all free with paid admission, it’s a summer time tradition.
geneseorepublic.com

Here's who got married and divorced in Henry County last week

William Converse and Aurora Westerlund, both of Chicago. Logan McDanel and Rachel Massa, both of Granite City. Brooke Laingen and Keegan Minnaert, both of Geneseo. Yolanda Gonzalez Vega and Alejo Agustin Paredes Alquezada, both of Kewanee. Dissolution of marriages:. Kevin Blust II from Kisha Lovett-Blust. Michael Bernier from Loreena Bernier.
HENRY COUNTY, IL
tigerdroppings.com

Chris Brackett is back

PEORIA, Ill. – Christopher Brackett, 41, of East Peoria, Ill., former host of “Fear No Evil,” a hunting show that aired on the Outdoor Channel, pleaded guilty today in federal court to unlawful transportation of wildlife, in violation of the Lacey Act. Brackett admitted that in December 2013, during filming of an episode of his cable show, he killed two bucks within minutes of each other, when the state of Indiana permitted hunters to kill only one buck per season. Brackett further admitted that he transported the second, 11-point buck he had nicknamed the “Unicorn Buck,” for its unique antler formation, to his home in East Peoria.
EAST PEORIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Knox County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
County
Knox County, IL
ourquadcities.com

Late QC airport board commissioner replaced in East Moline

East Moline Mayor Reggie Freeman has appointed a new representative to the Board of Commissioners of the Metropolitan Airport Authority of Rock Island County. Shaun Taylor, marketing and recruiting coordinator for Community Health Care Inc., fills the vacancy left by Jim Jannes who passed away earlier this year. “Shaun is...
EAST MOLINE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Carl Cannon to retire from Peoria Park District

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After 21 years of service, Peoria Park District’s Carl Cannon is retiring. The announcement came from Peoria Park District Executive Director Emily Cahill Monday morning, saying a press conference is set for Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. to celebrate Cannon and everything he has contributed to the district.
PEORIA, IL
ourquadcities.com

I-74 bridge wins national award

The new I-74 River Bridge has earned a National Award in the Major Span category of the 2022 Prize Bridge Awards, presented by the American Institute of Steel Construction and the National Steel Bridge Alliance. “It’s an incredible honor presented for innovative use of structural steel, as well as collaboration...
DAVENPORT, IA
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Hawkinson Ave home wins Community Blue Ribbon Award for 6th Ward

Another Galesburg couple has been given Galesburg’s Community Blue Ribbon Award, this time on Hawkinson Ave. Mike and Lori Landon are the recipients of July’s CBRA, as announced by 6th Ward Alderman Sarah Davis at Tuesday’s City Council meeting. The Landons have owned their property at 354 Hawkinson Ave. for 28 years and have made a lot of improvements to the 2-story structure and yard. New siding, new windows, and the roof were done, a garage was built with an asphalt driveway, and ongoing painting provides a continuous fresh look. The yard was releveled, perennial plantings were added to set off perimeter fencing, and a large maple tree was meticulously maintained to shade the back deck. If you’re interested in driving by and enjoying the Landons’ work on their home at 354 Hawkinson, there will be the Blue Ribbon Award sign placed in the front yard.
GALESBURG, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#The Pageant#Triple Crown
Central Illinois Proud

Main St. restaurant owner indicted for fraud

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The owner of Peoria’s Thanh Linh Vietnamese Restaurant has been indicted on six counts of theft of government funds, tax evasion, and fraud. Linh Luong was found by grand jurors to have committed the offense of theft of governmental funds exceeding $100,000 between Dec. 20, 2012 and Feb. 20, 2019. Per the bill of indictment, Luong failed to turn over sales tax collected from Thanh Linh to the Illinois Department of Revenue when it was due.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Pet of the Week, July 13th

Tiger is an orange tabby with a very fitting name. He’s 13 years old but is still young at heart. You can get more info on him with PCAPS and the Peoria Humane Society.
PEORIA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Central Illinois Proud

Two councilmen, Peoria Mayor respond to allegations

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After a weekend executive session, tensions still remain high among Peoria City Council Members. While many details of the closed-door session are still unknown, WMBD received some insight as to what happened. When the anti-violence Cure Violence assessment didn’t pass twice, Mayor Rita Ali opened...
hoiabc.com

Norwood woman pleas to keep her alpaca

PEORIA COUNTY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Jennifer Kestel has 3 alpacas living with her and her family in the Norwood Village. “All three of them have been deemed emotion support animals by a licensed therapist,” Kestel said. The alpacas offered the family emotional support and friendship, but due...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
KWQC

1 killed in McDonough Co. motorcycle crash

MCDONOUGH Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One person was killed in a motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon in McDonough County. Just after 2 p.m., the McDonough/Schuyler Communications Center received a 911 call about a crash at U.S. 67 and Ina Road, the sheriff’s office said in a media release. A witness...
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL
ourquadcities.com

Crews respond to fire in Rock Island

Rock Island fire and police crews responded to a structure fire Wednesday morning. It happened a little after 3:30 a.m. on 8 1/2 Avenue near 25th Street. Rock Island Firefighters told Local 4 News the small fire was on a back porch on a vacant structure. No flames or smoke...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
1470 WMBD

Animal at Peoria Zoo dies

PEORIA, Ill. – The Peoria Park District says one of the animals at the Peoria Zoo has died. Zoo officials say “Brody” — a male mandrill — had only been at the zoo “a relatively short period of time” according to a release, and died Friday.
PEORIA, IL
Sioux City Journal

Two accused of stomping, breaking victim's bones, in Davenport

Two people allegedly beat a person late Tuesday in Davenport, fracturing his eye socket and nose. The attack happened about just before midnight at the Washington Street Mini Mart, 1601 Washington St., according to court records. The injured person, whose age was not available, suffered the fractures in the bones in his face and another in his right hand.
DAVENPORT, IA
WGIL - Galesburg's news

WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg, IL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
629K+
Views
ABOUT

Radio designed for the People of Galesburg. Local news, weather and sports for Galesburg, Illinois and surrounding area. Including all of Knox County as well as Warren County in West Central Illinois.

 http://www.wgil.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy