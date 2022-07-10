Natalie Nelson crowned Miss Knox County Fair Queen

Another Galesburg couple has been given Galesburg’s Community Blue Ribbon Award, this time on Hawkinson Ave. Mike and Lori Landon are the recipients of July’s CBRA, as announced by 6th Ward Alderman Sarah Davis at Tuesday’s City Council meeting. The Landons have owned their property at 354 Hawkinson Ave. for 28 years and have made a lot of improvements to the 2-story structure and yard. New siding, new windows, and the roof were done, a garage was built with an asphalt driveway, and ongoing painting provides a continuous fresh look. The yard was releveled, perennial plantings were added to set off perimeter fencing, and a large maple tree was meticulously maintained to shade the back deck. If you’re interested in driving by and enjoying the Landons’ work on their home at 354 Hawkinson, there will be the Blue Ribbon Award sign placed in the front yard.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO