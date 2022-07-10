ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
17 Best Museums in NYC (in 2022)

By Sky Ariella
travellemming.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMuseums in NYC are known as being some of the best in the world, and one of the top things to do in NYC. Not only do New York City museums have incredible collections, but there are just so many museums to choose from. On the small yet endless...

96.1 The Eagle

New York Issues Tips To Prepare For ‘Nuclear Attack’

New Yorkers have had a lot to worry about in recent years. Now emergency officials in New York want Empire State residents to be prepared for a nuclear attack. On Monday, the New York City Emergency Management Department released a new public service announcement (PSA) that officials believe will prepare Empire State residents for a nuclear attack.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
untappedcities.com

Little France: A Lost Ethnic Enclave in Soho

New York City is currently home to several ethnic enclaves, from the Little Dominican Republic in Washington Heights, Manhattan to Little Guyana in Richmond Hill, Queens. While many of these micro-neighborhoods are bursting with clothing stores with traditional cultural pieces and restaurants selling dishes from around the world, some ethnic enclaves, including Soho‘s Little France, faded as their residents dispersed.
nypressnews.com

45 Years Ago Tonight, a Blackout Struck New York City

As it happened, the city was in the midst of a mayoral race at the time. Ed Koch, a long-shot candidate and longtime progressive, capitalized on the fear and outrage spreading across the city to refashion himself into the law-and-order candidate. It’s entirely possible that without the blackout, he never would have been elected mayor.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nypressnews.com

As Sixth Covid Wave Hits, Many New Yorkers Shrug It Off

New York City’s Covid-19 test positivity rate is 15 percent, an intensity not seen since January. Transmission levels of the virus, according to federal guidelines, are high in every borough. Even hospitalizations, while far below previous peaks, are rising again, as the most transmissible Omicron variant yet, BA.5, spreads through the city and nation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABCNY

'Beautiful people of New York' captured in new exhibit

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Fifty striking photos are part of an exhibit at the South African Cultural Center in Midtown. It's called "Beautiful People of New York: A Photographic Experience." Alfred Gonzalez spent the past four years traveling around the city, mostly on his bike, capturing the images.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
untappedcities.com

10 Mysterious Windowless Buildings in New York City

Walking the streets of New York City, passersby might notice that most of the buildings they pass are meant to be inviting: storefronts draw customers in, brownstone stoops welcome neighbors inside, and office building windows allow onlookers to observe thousands hard at work. But mixed into the densely built ecosystem of New York City are buildings that seem out of place. These “monoliths,” with towering concrete and stone walls that have few or no windows are uninviting and almost standoffish. The blank walls of these windowless buildings, though, hide incredible secrets as the diverse and sometimes surprising functions of these buildings often motivate their impenetrable appearance. Uncover the secrets that hide within these ten mysterious and monolithic windowless buildings in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Editor’s Note: Marijuana sales are all over New York, why ruin a good thing?

The Office of Cannabis Management last week outed 52 "illlicit retail operations" from around the state that were discovered selling marijuana products without a license. The office released their names publicly and issued “cease and desist” letters to get them to stop. Well, good luck to them stopping the stampede to sell cannabis that resulted after New York legalized recreational pot in April 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

NYC's Free At-Home COVID Test Kit Rollout Hits Snag Amid Latest Surge

While the city said there is more help coming to New Yorkers in the fight against this latest COVID wave -- things did not kick off as planned. The city was supposed to start handing out free at-home COVID test kits at dozens of sites across all five boroughs Wednesday -- but that plan hit a snag, prompting confusion about the handout.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Jewish Press

The Rotting Big Apple

Welcome to New York, the “City That Never Sleeps.” Of course, it’s not for the reasons that phrase once held so much cultural currency. Nowadays sleeplessness is caused by a dramatic increase in crime and deadly violence. When people find themselves surrounded by urban menace, it’s a good idea to keep one’s eyes open. A lot can happen in a wink.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

Raid Will Send a Pest-Fighting Team to Your NYC Apartment Today

New Yorkers love their summer, but unfortunately, the city's insects do too. With temperatures increasing and bug season coming to its peak, it can be difficult to tackle unwanted pests in your apartment, whether it's a quasi-harmless mosquito, a "ManhattAnt" or every New Yorker's archenemy: the cockroach. Luckily, Raid is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Q 105.7

Why Are More Sharks Lurking Off New York Beaches?

Three shark attacks in a little more than a week off New York beaches has local officials, marine biologists and scientists looking for answers. According to the The Florida Museum of Natural History's International Shark Attack File says there have been 10 unprovoked incidents of human-shark interactions in New York over the past 100 years, including the 3 from last week! That is one every ten yeas and now there have been 3 in a week? Something is different and according to local researchers, it could be a good thing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Steve Croman, in rare sale, cashes in on hot multifamily market

Even multifamily’s biggest holdout can’t resist a hot market. Steve Croman, a Manhattan landlord known for harassing tenants but also for rarely selling, parted with seven East Village walk-ups and one on the Lower East Side for about $61 million. The buildings have 61 apartments, all free market....
MANHATTAN, NY

