The Warriors rolled out the trio of the future for the first time Tuesday night. It quickly became apparent there is much more competitive desire than harmony. With Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and James Wiseman – lottery picks selected over the last 20 months – playing together for the first time, the Warriors exhibited very little cohesion, a lot of individualism and a glimmer of promise.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO