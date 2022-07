Expectations are undeniably high for Pittsburgh Steelers tight end and 2021 second-round draft pick Pat Freiermuth ahead of the start of training camp. Freiermuth began practices last summer with future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger serving as his starting quarterback and then went on to finish his rookie season with 60 catches for 497 yards and seven touchdowns. Recently, the 23-year-old has been mentioned as a "potential first-time Pro Bowler" and also a "fantasy football breakout candidate" even as former Chicago Bears castoff Mitchell Trubisky appears locked in as the favorite to at least temporarily replace Roethlisberger atop Pittsburgh's depth chart.

