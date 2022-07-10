ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

NYPD: Five shot at Coney Island boardwalk party

By David Lazar
NY1
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive people were shot near the Coney Island boardwalk after an individual fired a gun into a crowd early Sunday morning, police said. The NYPD says that at around midnight, a large pop-up party with...

www.ny1.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Coney Island#Shooting#Boardwalk#Police#Violent Crime
PIX11

Bronx shooting sees man struck in face at housing development

EDENWALD, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was shot in the face in the courtyard of NYCHA’s Edenwald Houses early Thursday, according to authorities. The victim, 44, was struck by gunfire at the development near 229th Drive North and East 229th Street around 12:20 a.m., police said. The assailant, who remained at large as of […]
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Driver shot to death crossing Washington Bridge

NEW YORK - Police are investigating a deadly shooting on the Washington Bridge, the span over the Harlem River connecting Manhattan and the Bronx. Police sources tell CBS2 it appears the 41-year-old victim was driving a red pickup truck across the bridge from Manhattan into the Bronx when someone opened fire near the Manhattan ramp. Around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, ShotSpotter technology alerted police of the shooting in the area of West 181st Street and Amsterdam Avenue. Four shell casings were found there, and due to their placement, sources say investigators believe the shooter may have fired from the window of an adjacent vehicle. After being shot, the driver continued across the bridge, until crashing on the Bronx side. He was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital but did not survive. The motive is still unclear, but sources say police have not ruled out a possible road rage incident. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential. 
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Music
News 12

NYPD: Mother driving scooter with son dies in collision in Brooklyn

A woman lost her life in a collision while riding a scooter with her child in Brooklyn, police say. The incident happened around 6:26 p.m. at 1521 Dean St. and Albany Avenue. The mother, identified as 32-year-old Winter King, was riding the scooter with her 6-year-old child when she collided with a car backing out of a driveway. King died from her injuries. The child is expected to be OK.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Father, son shot in Brooklyn; person of interest at precinct: NYPD

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An apparent argument Tuesday night led to a father and son being shot, police said. The attack happened about 6:47 p.m. on East 95th Street in Brooklyn. One of the victims was shot in the buttocks and the other was shot in the stomach and back, according to police. There […]
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

‘Folk Nation’ gang leader fired 11 shots at Brooklyn crowd: feds

A longtime Brooklyn gang leader faces federal charges after he was caught on camera firing at a crowd of people — just five months after his release from prison, prosecutors allege. Kwyme Waddell, 30, the leader of murderous “No Love City” offshoot of the Chicago-based Folk Nation gang, is...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man robbed of $5,000 cash, $30K Rolex in illegal Queens casino

FLUSHING, Queens — Four thieves beat and robbed a man inside an underground casino in Flushing, making off with $5,000 in cash as well as the victim’s $30,000 Rolex, police said Thursday. The quartet of crooks entered an apartment on 40th Road near Prince Street, described by authorities as a known illegal gambling spot, around […]
QUEENS, NY
Daily News

Off-duty NYPD detective arrested for threatening girlfriend with gun

An off-duty NYPD detective was arrested early Thursday for threatening his girlfriend with a gun, police said. Det. Luis Maldonado is also accused of breaking his 31-year-old girlfriend’s cellphone during a heated argument in their Inwood home. The girlfriend was terrorized but not physically harmed. Cops called to the scene took Maldonado, 41, into custody without incident. By 6 a.m. he was ...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy