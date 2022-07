The first episode of Sky Atlantic’s new miniseries The Baby is enough to put women off having children for life. It follows chef Natasha (Michelle de Swarte), who gets more than she bargained for on holiday when a young mum falls to her death from a clifftop in front of her. Moments later, the dead mother’s baby drops from the sky and into her arms. But this is no ordinary baby. This, it turns out, is a demon baby who has been terrorising and killing mothers for at least two generations. He selects them, strips them of their identities, burns them out and ultimately destroys them.

