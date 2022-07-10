ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FIRST ALERT: Scattered storms continue through next week

By Fred Hunter
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The front which helped spawn the strong storms yesterday has stalled to the south and will continue drifting slowly south for the rest of the weekend and into Monday. Until the front finally dissipates there will continue to be chances for rain especially...

Related
Noon Radar Update: Heavy Rainfall Across Birmingham Metro

Much of Central Alabama continues to be rain-free as we approach the midday hours, but we are monitoring a cluster of rain and storms in the Birmingham Metro currently. These rain and storms are producing lots of lightning and very heavy rainfall. They are moving very slowly as well and could begin to produce flooding and flash flooding issues across the area. Also, there could be some small hail and gusty winds.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
FIRST ALERT: Widely scattered storms Wednesday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place until 9 p.m. for areas south and west of Birmingham, including Sumter, Tuscaloosa, Bibb, Greene, Pickens, Hale, and Perry counties. We are tracking some widely scattered showers and storms firing up this evening, mainly along and south of I-20. Any strong to severe storms that develop will be capable of producing strong wind gusts, hail, heavy downpours, or frequent lightning. Overall, the severe risk is low, but stay weather alert this evening regardless. Remember to always go indoors when thunder roars. Flash flooding appears low, but it is not zero. Remember to never drive through flooded areas. Turn around, don’t drown. We can’t rule out scattered storms late this evening and into the overnight hours.
“Hazardous Weather Outlook” / National Weather Service in Birmingham

Hazardous Weather Outlook / National Weather Service Birmingham AL. Marion-Lamar-Fayette-Winston-Walker-Blount-Etowah-Calhoun-Cherokee-Cleburne-Pickens-Tuscaloosa-Jefferson-Shelby-St. Clair-Talladega-Clay-Randolph-Sumter-Greene-Hale-Perry-Bibb-Chilton-Coosa-Tallapoosa-Chambers-Marengo-Dallas-Autauga-Lowndes-Elmore-Montgomery-Macon-Bullock-Lee-Russell-Pike-Barbour. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for the counties served by the National Weather Service office in Birmingham. Outlook through Tonight. A few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening with damaging wind gusts and hail the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 16:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-13 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. If on or near Oak Mountain State Park Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Shelby The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Shelby County in central Alabama * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 450 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pelham, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Hoover, Alabaster, Pelham, Helena, Chelsea, Columbiana, Indian Springs Village, Riverchase, Oak Mountain State Park, Oak Mountain Amphitheater, Ballantrae, Camp Branch, Saddle Lake Farms, Siluria, Bounds Lake and Saginaw. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
TOP HEADLINES

FIRST ALERT: Strong storms around Wednesday p.m. A Level 1 out of 5 risk is in place for a few strong to severe storms in the mix as well with the main concern being damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours at times. Olympic President visits Birmingham for The...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Safety improvements underway on Interstate 359 in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A state road project could start affecting your travel plans in West Alabama. The Alabama Department of Transportation recently announced the project and work began Monday evening. It will take months to finish the job. ALDOT will oversee a road resurfacing project on Interstate-359 from the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
BJCTA makes changes to World Games transit line

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re planning to ride the line to the World Games this week, listen up. Organizers are changing one of the routes. The update applies to the Yellow Line route and involves some shifts to the pick-up and drop-off locations. The BJCTA took a closer...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
City of Birmingham announces more road closures for The World Games

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham announced more roads will be closed due to The World Games. Officials with the City of Birmingham say 1st Avenue South will be closed from 14th Street South to 18th Street South, and 1st Avenue South will be inaccessible from 16th Street South and 17th Street South. Railroad Park will still be open during the road closure, with restaurants across the street being accessible by pedestrian traffic.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The World Games bringing in high social media chatter

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thousands of athletes and fans are in Birmingham for the World Games, and while we know it’s brought a lot of traffic here to town, what about fans who couldn’t make it?. Uptick Marketing is a company here in Birmingham that can track social...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
3 firefighters fall through floor battling Alabama blaze

GADSDEN, Ala. (AP) — Three firefighters battling a blaze at a house in Alabama were hurt early Tuesday when they fell through a floor in the burning building. Alabama news outlets report that the Gadsden Fire Department said the three dropped an estimated 10 to 12 feet. They were...
GADSDEN, AL
Outbreak of kennel cough affecting dogs throughout Birmingham metro

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Bordetella, more commonly known as kennel cough, outbreak has veterinary clinics across the city on high alert. Kennel cough is the result of both a viral and bacterial upper respiratory disease and is contagious for dogs since it spreads through the air. Even if your dog is vaccinated against the […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Woman killed in wreck on 280

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 41-year-old woman died following a car wreck on Highway 280 Wednesday night according to the Jefferson County Coroner. The victim was driving east on Hwy 280 around 12 a.m. when she became involved in a wreck with another car at the intersection of Grandview Parkway.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama Power customers will see both an increase and a credit

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power customers will see some upcoming changes on their monthly bills this summer. US inflation reached a 40-year high in June. Alabama Power leaders said the rising cost of fuel has necessitated an adjustment to their rate. Beginning in August, the typical residential customer bill...
ALABAMA STATE

