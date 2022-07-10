Top 20 Third-Year Players: Rankings, Notes & Outlook (2022 Fantasy Football)

Getting a huge return on investment is how you win drafts, and the deeper you go in drafts, the higher the potential return compared to your cost. As such, the middle rounds are where drafts are won, as most fantasy football breakouts reside in this range. Every player taken here has too much risk to go in the first few rounds, but each has enough skill or should see enough opportunity to carry value throughout the season. The middle rounds are rife with traps that can sink those who decide to take on too much risk. That’s why our featured experts are here to offer some suggestions on the guys you should focus on in this range. Each one has chosen one running back and wide receiver who offer league-winning upside. Read on to see which mid-round picks can help you dominate your draft.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO