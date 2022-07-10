3 Must-Have Quarterbacks (2022 Fantasy Football)

FantasyPros recently looked at RB dead-zone players to target, but today’s focus will be on dead-zone RBs to avoid. For those new to the concept, the RB dead zone is generally referred to as Rounds 3-6 in fantasy drafts where RB hit rates have been historically poor. In the past three seasons, 63.4% of RBs drafted in the dead zone had a season-end rank that was worse than their preseason ADP rank within the RB position group (e.g. in 2021, Mike Davis had an ADP of 44, and was drafted as the RB21, but finished the season as the RB35). With only a 36.6% hit rate, fantasy managers shouldn’t completely avoid RBs in the dead zone, but they must tread carefully while selecting RBs after the first two rounds.
Comments / 0