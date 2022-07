Dear Editor: I serve with Melissa Ratcliff on the Cottage Grove Village Board and know her as a friend. On Aug. 9, she will be on the ballot for state representative. I cannot think of a better person to represent us in the state Legislature. As a colleague, Melissa is respectful, hard-working and focused on bringing people together to find solutions. She knows the issues inside and out. She is also one of the hardest working people I know. Her dedication to her community, to her family and to volunteering for a number of good causes is inspiring to me.

COTTAGE GROVE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO