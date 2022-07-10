ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Watch out for these devious scams on Amazon Prime Day 2022

By Joel Khalili
TechRadar
TechRadar
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gkr6u_0gagHiEY00
(Image credit: Shutterstock / Brazhyk)

Security researchers have warned of a sharp rise in fraud and identity theft campaigns targeting shoppers ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022, which kicks off on July 12.

The latest data from security firm Check Point shows the volume of Amazon-related phishing emails has spiked by 37% month-on-month, with further increases likely as the event draws near.

The company’s threat intelligence team has also identified 1,900 new domains linked in some regard to the ecommerce giant, at least 9.5% of which have been deemed “risky”.

Amazon Prime Day scams

Amazon Prime Day is among the biggest events of the year for online shoppers, perhaps second only to the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend.

Inevitably, an event of this scale attracts the attention of all manner of cybercriminals, who look to capitalize on the hunt for deals to lure victims into exposing their passwords, personal data and credit card details.

In one example provided by Check Point researchers, scammers masqueraded as a member of the Amazon Customer Support Team, supposedly getting in touch to inform the victim of a canceled order.

The message invited the individual to open an email attachment, which was dressed up as an invoice, but in fact contained dropper malware capable of setting the stage for a number of secondary attacks.

In another email campaign, recipients were prompted to update their Amazon payment information. The link provided led to a page that closely resembles the legitimate Amazon website, but is built to harvest any information entered by the victim.

The advice for shoppers hoping to avoid these kinds of scams over Amazon Prime Day is to protect their devices with leading antivirus software and to pay close attention to oddities in the emails they receive (e.g. spelling and grammar mistakes, abnormal sender address etc.) that might betray a scam.

Another sensible precaution would be to navigate directly to known Amazon domains when making purchases, account changes and the like, even if an email message looks entirely legitimate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zpTMY_0gagHiEY00

Joel Khalili is the News and Features Editor at TechRadar Pro, covering cybersecurity, data privacy, cloud, AI, blockchain, internet infrastructure, 5G, data storage and computing. He's responsible for curating our news content, as well as commissioning and producing features on the technologies that are transforming the way the world does business.

Comments / 0

Related
People

10 of the Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals That Are Only for Members

Amazon's Prime Day sale is still a few weeks away, but Prime members can score special savings in the weeks leading up to the big event — and beat the rush in the process. Amazon already dropped tons of early Prime Day deals, and there are droves that are just for Prime subscribers. Many are featured in its Just for Prime hub, but the majority are scattered across the online store, making it a little tricky to track them down. But don't fret, we rounded up 10 of the best deals happening right now — and the savings are up to 68 percent off. (FYI, non-members can unlock access to these savings by signing up for a free 30-day trial of Prime).
SHOPPING
AOL Corp

Amazon just dropped the motherlode of weekend deals — starting at just $3

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Are you ready to get your shop on? Well, it's a good thing that Amazon just dropped a ton of summer weekend sales, ranging from smart TVs to air fryers to wardrobe wonders and just about everything in between. We've gathered all the best savings for you right here, so you can enjoy your spree without all that pesky research!
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Email Security#Amazon Customer#Internet Security#Amazon Prime Day#Check Point
Mashed

Why Aldi's Shoplifting Technique Is Enraging Customers

Shoplifting is on the rise. And it's not just inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic that are to blame, leading retailers to come up with creative measures for keeping their products secure. Store crime has been increasing steadily over the last five years, per the New York Post — long before...
RETAIL
Fortune

Mark Zuckerberg warns staff Facebook will be ‘turning up the heat’ to weed out underperformers: ‘You might decide this place isn’t for you, and that’s OK with me’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Facebook parent Meta is cutting back on hiring and turning up the heat on its employees as slow growth and macroeconomic headwinds push the company to downgrade its economic outlook.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
NewsBreak
Amazon
shefinds

2 Things You Should Never Buy At Costco, According To Employees

Nothing can boost your mood (and the mood of your wallet) like heading to Costco to stock up on bulk items for great bargain prices. This membership-based store is filled with tons of fantastic finds at affordable prices, and for the most part, they’re good quality products, too. However, no store is perfect—even Costco! It’s only inevitable that there are a few items you should steer clear of when shopping here.
ECONOMY
BGR.com

How to stop spam calls in 3 easy steps

The frequency with which spam calls bombard smartphone owners can be one of the most truly maddening things about possessing a handset. From the inane ploys to try and trick you — an Obamacare offer! Your car’s warranty is about to expire! Don’t you want to hear about a great home refinance offer? — to the spoofing of legitimate local numbers, the deluge of calls seems like it’s never-ending.
CELL PHONES
Parade

Why Verizon Is Sending Free Phones to Certain Customers

Some Verizon are suspicious after the phone company announced that it will be sending out free cell phones to select customers. Verizon opened in 2000, and like most cellular service providers, had its ups and downs over the years. With the rise of iPhones, 5G service, and other changes in the industry, it's tough to hold onto customers.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

TechRadar

42K+
Followers
43K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy