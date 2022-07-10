Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Have a Fabulous New Beverage: Belgian Chocolate Beverage on Ice or with Coffee!

My friends and family have been raving about the artisanal chocolates from Element Truffles for some time now. The brand has unique flavors rooted in Ayurvedic principles and ingredients, such as rose with cardamom chocolate, chai spice with reishi and Xylaria mushroom, black lava salt with turmeric, lemon coconut with tulsi, and more. As someone who loves chocolate and was intrigued by these Ayurvedic blends and benefits, I decided to browse the site and see the array of flavor offerings. However, the chocolate bars weren't what caught my eye; instead, the brand's new Ayurvedic Vegan Protein Powder With Chai Spice ($28) is what stole the show. There's nothing I love more than a cup of freshly brewed, authentic chai, and as a self-proclaimed chai connoisseur, this chai-spice protein powder is something I knew I had to test out.

LIFESTYLE ・ 28 DAYS AGO