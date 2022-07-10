ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pope Tells Leaders of Sri Lanka Not to Ignore Needs of the People

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVATICAN CITY (Reuters) -Pope Francis on Sunday told the leaders of Sri Lanka "not to ignore the cry of the poor and the needs of the people," and appealed for peace in the Asian country....

