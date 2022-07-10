I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 10 Deals I'm Buying From the Early Prime Day Sale

If you live for the thrill of a good deal, you've probably made your way through the best Amazon Prime Day discounts on absolute necessities like clothing and appliances. And now — you wonderfully savvy shopper — it's time to take a moment to treat yourself to some of the incredible beauty scores this massive event has to offer. Yes, you may not need a celebrity-loved gray root concealer or a plumping face oil, but they do make life better (especially when they're on sale). And for a major confidence boost in the lash department, look no further than the Revitalash Cosmetics Advanced Eyelash Conditioner. Back in 2014, Meghan Markle revealed to Allure that her eyelashes were "as long as they could ever be" thanks to this growth-promoting serum. Here's how it works: Made without parabens, phthalates, or fragrance, this formula uses a complex of peptides, biotin, and green tea extract, all of which help to fortify the hair's structure and condition the lashes, protecting them from brittleness and breakage. Meanwhile, fatty-acid rich saw palmetto hydrates and restores a healthy-looking shine to dull, dry lashes.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO