After some early departures and arrivals this summer, Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted all is for the best, as he believes the 'Reds' need to undergo some tweaks in style ahead of the 2022/23 campaign. Sadio Mane, Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi have all left the club already this...

LIVERPOOL, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO