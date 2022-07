After months of build-up, marked by constant leaks and a steady drip-feed of information, the most-hyped Android phone in a long time has finally been launched. The Nothing Phone (1) is available for pre-order now, and will go on general sale from July 21, mostly throughout Europe and parts of Asia. As previously revealed, the device won't be available in the US.

