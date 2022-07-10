ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man killed in late night Norfolk shooting, police investigating

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Police Department is investigating after a man was killed in a shooting late Saturday night.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 11:40 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, located at 2701 E. Ocean View Avenue, they found a man, identified as 31-year-old Norfolk man Todd Wilson suffering from gunshot wounds.

Wilson died at the scene, police said.

If you or someone you know has information in this case that could lead to an arrest, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

This is a developing story.

Comments / 4

Helen Dea
4d ago

Sad simply sad Oceanview could be a beautiful place they could be like a small Va Beach oceanfront but it's been full of crime and craziness

Reply(1)
3
 

