A former St. Tammany Parish jail employee was arrested Wednesday on charges of helping two girls run away from a home. Nathan Bennett, 19, is facing two counts of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, and has been fired from his position as a deputy in the corrections division. He worked with the Sheriff's Office for less than nine months, authorities said.

SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO