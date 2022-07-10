Domantas Sabonis on trade out of Indiana: 'It's obviously hard'

You were a two-time All-Star and spent four-plus seasons with the Pacers, so what were your emotions like after being traded to the Kings? Domantas Sabonis: It’s obviously hard. It’s always hard. I love Indiana. That was basically my first real NBA experience. I spent one year in OKC and then got traded, so that was my home for a long time, you know? But these things happen and I just gotta take advantage of this opportunity I have now and be the guy and lead this team.

Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis said that during workout with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant he found a good rhythm with Kyrie 👀

Sabonis also revealed whether he’ll try to convince Durant to join the Kings:

Domantas Sabonis was courtside yesterday for that wild #Kings–#Magic Summer League game, cheering on Sacramento and No. 4 Keegan Murray.

Before Murray's late-game heroics, I spoke to Sabonis about a variety of things, including his trade from the #Pacers.

Sources say Matthew Dellavedova, Shabazz Muhammad & Quinn Cook, all are working out with the Kings in Vegas.

The trio sat courtside with Domantas Sabonis, Davion Mitchell, Terence Davis, Chimezie Metu & even Vlade Divac.

Former #Pacers All-Star Domantas Sabonis sitting courtside at Summer League with his #Kings teammate Davion Mitchell.

“Keegan Murray will be a great fit for us to play with Fox – he’s a shooter, he works well on defense. It will fit very well in our system,” Sabonis had no doubt. “Kings are doing well. Shooters were needed, so we took three shooters. I think there will be a few more trades… We are waiting because a lot can still happen. We are waiting to see what Kevin Durant will do (smiles.). Everything can change dramatically.” Maybe Sabonis is working as an agent for the Kings while training with Durant? “Irving and I played very well two-on-two… And we played against Durant,” Sabonis smiled. The big man laughed when asked if he tried to pitch Sacramento’s option to Durant. “Oh, us?!” he laughed. “I don’t think anyone will come to us. But maybe it will work out?” -via BasketNews / July 10, 2022

There are rumors floating about that Victor Oladipo is looking for a short-term contract to build his value and the Kings have been mentioned as a potential landing spot. He’s played with Sabonis in both OKC and Indiana, so there is some familiarity, but the injury risk is substantial. -via Kings Beat / June 27, 2022

Matt George: Keegan Murray says he went to dinner with Domantas Sabonis and breakfast the next day with De’Aaron Fox during the pre-draft process. -via Twitter @MattGeorgeSAC / June 25, 2022