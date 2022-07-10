Damian Lillard: 'My NBA GOAT is Michael Jordan'

The Blazers stud explained his reason behind picking Jordan as his own personal GOAT: “My NBA GOAT is Michael Jordan,” Lillard said, via Dame Nation on Twitter. “It’s just different when you talk about MJ. On the floor, it’s just never been nobody like him. Nobody electrified the crowd like him. The Air Jordan shoe, rocking the cradle, walking in the air, you know, it’s Jordan. … I don’t think it’s too much of a debate as far as who’s the GOAT, and I would say it’s Jordan.”

For @RoseGardenReprt subscribers ($): Damian Lillard is where he wants to be rosegardenreport.beehiiv.com/p/damian-lilla…

Damian Lillard knows there’s a chance he could play his entire career in Portland and never win a title — but he is “proud” of the fact he is sticking with one team and hopeful that he is setting an example for a generation of players coming behind him. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 12:43 AM

Lillard reiterates he wants to win in Portland as he officially signs $120 million extension nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/09/lil… – 12:16 AM

Damian Lillard said he’s already mulling over playing in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Makes sense — he won gold at the Tokyo Olympics last summer, but was hurt and there were no fans in the stands.

Playing in Paris — with fans and if he’s healthy — appeals to Dame. A good sign. – 9:44 PM

Dame signed his $120 million extension wearing a pair of Gucci sneakers I already own, so who is really winning? pic.twitter.com/3it3HHbh2v – 9:39 PM

Kevin Garnett holds the record for most years in a franchise without making the Finals (14).

Damian Lillard and Bradley would break that mark if they finish their contracts with their teams without reaching the Finals.

Just an FYI. – 9:17 PM

Non-Dame extension news: the Blazers will stretch the remainder of Eric Bledsoe’s contract – 9:04 PM

Damian Lillard believes “1,000 percent” that having this break and recovering from the ab injury will make him a better player. – 8:58 PM

I asked Damian Lillard if there was ever a point in the last 10 years where his desire to stay in Portland wavered. He said he never got to that point but if it ever got close, it was last summer. – 8:53 PM

Damian Lillard: “Something that’s missing in our league, the passion, the pride, not just for the name on the back but the name on the front.” – 8:48 PM

Damian Lillard: “I don’t think you earn something like this just by going out there and scoring a bunch of points. Something that’s missing in our league is the character and the passion. And I’m someone that’s embraced that. Not pretending to embrace that, that’s just who I am.” – 8:48 PM

Chauncey Billups contrasts Damian Lillard with other stars around the NBA who have asked out.

“There’s a lot of superstars if they don’t want to be somewhere and they find a way to get where they want to go,” he said. “And Dame has been very clear about his intentions.” pic.twitter.com/MDU7pLqUav – 8:46 PM

Damian Lillard: “Getting Jerami was huge. You’ve got to be deep on the wing. Jerami is a guy that was on winning teams in Denver and Oklahoma City. … Filling a role that we needed and being able to do that job better than what we had.” – 8:44 PM

Damian Lillard: “I’m as anxious as I’ve ever been to get out there and make something happen. I’m in a great space mentally and physically. I’m gonna come into this season comfortable and ready to do me, and do me at the highest level.” – 8:43 PM

Damian Lillard: “My belief is there in Joe and in Chauncey. I believe that we want for the same things for this city and this organization.” – 8:43 PM

Damian Lillard: “I get a lot of people telling me what I should do, everything that goes against what I believe in and what I stand on.” – 8:42 PM

The Blazers announced they signed Damian Lillard to an extension. They even disclosed some terms. Maybe they read the story https://t.co/n1HAXtGP4T pic.twitter.com/azj4l5FEBL – 8:41 PM

Joe Cronin, Damian Lillard, Chauncey Billups announcing new money pic.twitter.com/ilIJCG6S4z – 8:40 PM

Chauncey Billups: “This is such an amazing day for our organization. … You know we’re trying to build our team up so we can give Dame and our great fans a fair shake and a fair chance to accomplish what we all want, which is a championship.” – 8:40 PM

Damian Lillard, Joe Cronin and Chauncey Billups have arrived. #RipCity pic.twitter.com/G1Lj9PYHDc – 8:38 PM

Damian Lillard has signed his extension. – 8:35 PM

The Blazers have officially signed Damian Lillard to his extension. “Damian Lillard is the greatest player in franchise history and an all-time NBA talent,” GM Joe Cronin said. pic.twitter.com/oX0IfZZ6qn – 8:32 PM

Waiting for Damian Lillard, Joe Cronin and Chauncey Billups. #RipCity pic.twitter.com/1qpbOkma5q – 8:18 PM

FYI: Damian Lillard is going to speak to media in Vegas along with Joe Cronin and Chauncey Billups this afternoon at 5:30. No reason given, probably just a random media availability. No news has been made official yet. – 12:14 PM

Sean Highkin: Joe Cronin: “This deal puts us in the position to continue on the path of making Damian a lifetime Trail Blazer. It’s a great day for the organization and the city of Portland.” -via Twitter @highkin / July 10, 2022

Danny Marang: “I think last summer there was a time, and not that I wanted to go somewhere else… but after losing to a beat up Denver and we were a full team…I was frustrated…I go into a shell and I can’t handle my jealously and frustration.” – Lillard -via Twitter @DannyMarang / July 10, 2022

After heaping praise on MJ, Lillard did acknowledge LeBron James and how the Los Angeles Lakers star is also in contention for the GOAT title: “Bron, that’s definitely a conversation to be had, but I think most people will look at Jordan as the GOAT,” Lillard concluded. -via Clutch Points / July 10, 2022

