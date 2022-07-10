ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damian Lillard: 'My NBA GOAT is Michael Jordan'

The Blazers stud explained his reason behind picking Jordan as his own personal GOAT: “My NBA GOAT is Michael Jordan,” Lillard said, via Dame Nation on Twitter. “It’s just different when you talk about MJ. On the floor, it’s just never been nobody like him. Nobody electrified the crowd like him. The Air Jordan shoe, rocking the cradle, walking in the air, you know, it’s Jordan. … I don’t think it’s too much of a debate as far as who’s the GOAT, and I would say it’s Jordan.”

Sean Highkin @highkin

For @RoseGardenReprt subscribers ($): Damian Lillard is where he wants to be rosegardenreport.beehiiv.com/p/damian-lilla…

Subscribe: rosegardenreport.beehiiv.com/upgrade3:18 AM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Damian Lillard knows there’s a chance he could play his entire career in Portland and never win a title — but he is “proud” of the fact he is sticking with one team and hopeful that he is setting an example for a generation of players coming behind him. espn.com/nba/story/_/id…12:43 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Lillard reiterates he wants to win in Portland as he officially signs $120 million extension nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/09/lil…12:16 AM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Damian Lillard said he’s already mulling over playing in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Makes sense — he won gold at the Tokyo Olympics last summer, but was hurt and there were no fans in the stands.

Playing in Paris — with fans and if he’s healthy — appeals to Dame. A good sign. – 9:44 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Dame signed his $120 million extension wearing a pair of Gucci sneakers I already own, so who is really winning? pic.twitter.com/3it3HHbh2v9:39 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q9zDD_0gagAzfm00

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype

Kevin Garnett holds the record for most years in a franchise without making the Finals (14).

Damian Lillard and Bradley would break that mark if they finish their contracts with their teams without reaching the Finals.

Just an FYI. – 9:17 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Non-Dame extension news: the Blazers will stretch the remainder of Eric Bledsoe’s contract – 9:04 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Damian Lillard believes “1,000 percent” that having this break and recovering from the ab injury will make him a better player. – 8:58 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

I asked Damian Lillard if there was ever a point in the last 10 years where his desire to stay in Portland wavered. He said he never got to that point but if it ever got close, it was last summer. – 8:53 PM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

Damian Lillard: “Something that’s missing in our league, the passion, the pride, not just for the name on the back but the name on the front.” – 8:48 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Damian Lillard: “I don’t think you earn something like this just by going out there and scoring a bunch of points. Something that’s missing in our league is the character and the passion. And I’m someone that’s embraced that. Not pretending to embrace that, that’s just who I am.” – 8:48 PM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

Chauncey Billups contrasts Damian Lillard with other stars around the NBA who have asked out.

“There’s a lot of superstars if they don’t want to be somewhere and they find a way to get where they want to go,” he said. “And Dame has been very clear about his intentions.” pic.twitter.com/MDU7pLqUav8:46 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B1LYb_0gagAzfm00

Sean Highkin @highkin

Damian Lillard: “Getting Jerami was huge. You’ve got to be deep on the wing. Jerami is a guy that was on winning teams in Denver and Oklahoma City. … Filling a role that we needed and being able to do that job better than what we had.” – 8:44 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Damian Lillard: “I’m as anxious as I’ve ever been to get out there and make something happen. I’m in a great space mentally and physically. I’m gonna come into this season comfortable and ready to do me, and do me at the highest level.” – 8:43 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Damian Lillard: “My belief is there in Joe and in Chauncey. I believe that we want for the same things for this city and this organization.” – 8:43 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Damian Lillard: “I get a lot of people telling me what I should do, everything that goes against what I believe in and what I stand on.” – 8:42 PM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

The Blazers announced they signed Damian Lillard to an extension. They even disclosed some terms. Maybe they read the story https://t.co/n1HAXtGP4T pic.twitter.com/azj4l5FEBL8:41 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t0vIt_0gagAzfm00

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Joe Cronin, Damian Lillard, Chauncey Billups announcing new money pic.twitter.com/ilIJCG6S4z8:40 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jID5S_0gagAzfm00

Sean Highkin @highkin

Chauncey Billups: “This is such an amazing day for our organization. … You know we’re trying to build our team up so we can give Dame and our great fans a fair shake and a fair chance to accomplish what we all want, which is a championship.” – 8:40 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Damian Lillard, Joe Cronin and Chauncey Billups have arrived. #RipCity pic.twitter.com/G1Lj9PYHDc8:38 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oQVfI_0gagAzfm00

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Damian Lillard has signed his extension. – 8:35 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

The Blazers have officially signed Damian Lillard to his extension. “Damian Lillard is the greatest player in franchise history and an all-time NBA talent,” GM Joe Cronin said. pic.twitter.com/oX0IfZZ6qn8:32 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gwuSw_0gagAzfm00

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Waiting for Damian Lillard, Joe Cronin and Chauncey Billups. #RipCity pic.twitter.com/1qpbOkma5q8:18 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yObhl_0gagAzfm00

Sean Highkin @highkin

FYI: Damian Lillard is going to speak to media in Vegas along with Joe Cronin and Chauncey Billups this afternoon at 5:30. No reason given, probably just a random media availability. No news has been made official yet. – 12:14 PM

Sean Highkin: Joe Cronin: “This deal puts us in the position to continue on the path of making Damian a lifetime Trail Blazer. It’s a great day for the organization and the city of Portland.” -via Twitter @highkin / July 10, 2022

“When I get between those four lines, I don’t have an injury, I don’t think about it,” Wall said of past injuries that include knee, Achilles’ and heel issues. “I go out there and compete. I work hard every day to try to get back to this position to be back in the league. “My last three years, I was in the darkest place I have ever been. I don’t think a lot of people could have gotten through what I went through — losing my mom, losing my grandma, tearing my Achilles’, going through all that adversity and just trying to find myself and then getting some of that love more than anything taken away from me.” -via ESPN / July 10, 2022

Danny Marang: “I think last summer there was a time, and not that I wanted to go somewhere else… but after losing to a beat up Denver and we were a full team…I was frustrated…I go into a shell and I can’t handle my jealously and frustration.” – Lillard -via Twitter @DannyMarang / July 10, 2022

After heaping praise on MJ, Lillard did acknowledge LeBron James and how the Los Angeles Lakers star is also in contention for the GOAT title: “Bron, that’s definitely a conversation to be had, but I think most people will look at Jordan as the GOAT,” Lillard concluded. -via Clutch Points / July 10, 2022

Jason Anderson: Malik Monk on Michael Jordan/LeBron James: “Lifechanging experiences from both aspects. With Jordan being the owner, I’ve seen things from that side, and with LeBron being a player, I’ve seen things from his side, so I had a lot of lifechanging experiences with those guys.” -via Twitter @JandersonSacBee / July 8, 2022

Isiah Thomas: Stop lying this story is not factual or accurate, tell the truth man. Dr.J, Moses Malone, Larry Bird, Sidney Moncrief and I did not freeze you out. If memory serves me correct I was injured most of the second half and Bird had a broken nose. Magic and Sampson dominated the game. -via Twitter / July 8, 2022

