John Wall: 'I don't have to be Batman every night'

The Clippers are expected to contend for a championship with Leonard returning after missing all of last season due to a torn right ACL. Wall said he is thrilled to be joining the most talented roster he has been a part of in his career. “I don’t have to do it every night, I don’t have to be Batman every night for us to win,” Wall said on Saturday at the Las Vegas Summer League. “That’s the ultimate goal for me is [at] this part of my career, I don’t want to have to be the Batman every night to try to win. On our team that we have, I think anyone can be Batman.”

Source: Ohm Youngmisuk @ ESPN

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

John Wall clears the air on joining the LA Clippers, a team and a group that he has had his attention on for quite some time, and getting through periods of darkness. @ Las Vegas, Nevada instagram.com/p/Cf0su9ZOvS8/… – 3:30 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Spoke with Brandon Boston Jr. 🪣 about being challenged by Shaun Fein, working out with John Wall during last season, and the chip young Clips have on their shoulder from 2021 summer league pic.twitter.com/gu59Bclkvq – 2:40 AM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

John Wall on Tyronn Lue:

“He’s just real. It’s crazy, you watch when he was in Cleveland, it seemed like how he brought the team together and got guys to do certain things… he’s always going to be honest with you. And that’s what you need.” – 12:37 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

John Wall on comparing contracts with Reggie Jackson: “We never had a problem about that. We’ve always been cool. That’s way in the past. We even talked about it when it came out.” – 12:36 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

John Wall on former Clippers and 2010 Wildcats Eric Bledsoe, DeMarcus Cousins:

“Both told me how great the organization was.” – 12:35 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

John Wall on helping slow Clippers:

“That is my job. Push the pace… I’m happy, because I don’t have to have the best player guarding me every night like I have had my whole career. You tell me the third-best defender is going to have to guard me? Good luck.” – 12:33 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

John Wall says that he is healthy, while adding: “My last three years is like … I was in the darkest place I have ever been… losing my mom, losing my grandmom, tearing my Achilles…. getting something that I love more than anything taken away from me.” – 12:32 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

John Wall on end in Houston, Washington: “I just tried to be professional, be a leader and be a vet and help the young guys out as much as possible and the year before it was the bubble so I was like, I ain’t coming back for no bubble.” – 12:31 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

John Wall says he is healthy, happy to compete for a starting job and is excited to be on a deep Clippers roster with enough talent where “I don’t have to be Batman every night for us to win.”

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

John Wall tonight smiled often talking about his role with the Clippers.

“Someone who can break down the defense, get into the paint. Find guys. That’s what my job was. That’s what I’ve done my whole career. And getting people paid. That’s what I do.”

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

On NBA TV, John Wall said he’s been shooting 3s + working on floaters. Also: “With this team, I probably won’t have the ball in my hands as much… that’s kind of the reason I made this decision, so I don’t have to be Batman every night; I can be Robin & sometimes the third guy.” – 10:58 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers up 52-32 at halftime after an amazing pass from Devoe to a corner 3 from Brantley

And now, John Wall speaks – 10:20 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

John Wall said hello to Jerry West and Steve Ballmer between quarters in Vegas. pic.twitter.com/7zzCCxZ8fh – 9:56 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

John Wall greets Jerry West and Steve Ballmer pic.twitter.com/Iy743BHZIW – 9:56 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Reggie Jackson and Luke Kennard are also here, along with John Wall and Tyronn Lue – 9:36 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins sitting together for Clippers-Grizzlies. pic.twitter.com/wHHkyDWzyg – 9:33 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

John Wall arrived for the Clippers summer league game with good friend DeMarcus Cousins right behind him. – 9:32 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

John Wall enters, with former Clipper DeMarcus Cousins trailing pic.twitter.com/2EMOJB96g4 – 9:30 PM

Tomer Azarly: I asked John Wall about his Reggie Jackson comments years ago: “Me & Reggie been cool… We even talked about it when it came out. It was no hard feelings, no love lost. I know people are gonna bring it up & try to get something out of it but there’s nothing there to be found.” -via Twitter / July 10, 2022

League sources have said Wall will compete for the starting point guard job with Reggie Jackson. Wall welcomed the competition and said he is fine with whatever role he will be asked to fill. -via ESPN / July 10, 2022

In terms of return on investment, most of these huge-salaried players aren’t Steph, some of them are John Wall. Simply put: The players making the biggest salaries are almost all on the downslopes of their careers. As a result, most of the league’s brightest stars—its highest-paid marquee veterans—can’t match the league leaders in Bonus Wins. LeBron, adding 12.78 wins last season, was in the league’s top ten, and by far the Lakers’ best player. Yet, with a massive $41.2 million salary, his wins cost very close to the league average. Clearly, the Lakers had a hard time crafting a winning roster around him. -via TrueHoop / July 4, 2022