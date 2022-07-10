ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

John Wall: 'I don't have to be Batman every night'

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Oc9o6_0gagAtNQ00

The Clippers are expected to contend for a championship with Leonard returning after missing all of last season due to a torn right ACL. Wall said he is thrilled to be joining the most talented roster he has been a part of in his career. “I don’t have to do it every night, I don’t have to be Batman every night for us to win,” Wall said on Saturday at the Las Vegas Summer League. “That’s the ultimate goal for me is [at] this part of my career, I don’t want to have to be the Batman every night to try to win. On our team that we have, I think anyone can be Batman.”

Source: Ohm Youngmisuk @ ESPN

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

John Wall clears the air on joining the LA Clippers, a team and a group that he has had his attention on for quite some time, and getting through periods of darkness. @ Las Vegas, Nevada instagram.com/p/Cf0su9ZOvS8/…3:30 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Spoke with Brandon Boston Jr. 🪣 about being challenged by Shaun Fein, working out with John Wall during last season, and the chip young Clips have on their shoulder from 2021 summer league pic.twitter.com/gu59Bclkvq2:40 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tllea_0gagAtNQ00

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

ESPN story: John Wall says he doesn’t have to be “Batman every night for us to win…I don’t have to be the John Wall from 2016 and have to carry the load and have the pressure on me” alongside Kawhi + PG. He believes he can help fill missing piece for LAC https://t.co/Jd7ni13QF3 pic.twitter.com/y1lRPNEPgF12:52 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SQffU_0gagAtNQ00

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

John Wall on Tyronn Lue:

“He’s just real. It’s crazy, you watch when he was in Cleveland, it seemed like how he brought the team together and got guys to do certain things… he’s always going to be honest with you. And that’s what you need.” – 12:37 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

John Wall on comparing contracts with Reggie Jackson: “We never had a problem about that. We’ve always been cool. That’s way in the past. We even talked about it when it came out.” – 12:36 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

John Wall on former Clippers and 2010 Wildcats Eric Bledsoe, DeMarcus Cousins:

“Both told me how great the organization was.” – 12:35 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

John Wall on helping slow Clippers:

“That is my job. Push the pace… I’m happy, because I don’t have to have the best player guarding me every night like I have had my whole career. You tell me the third-best defender is going to have to guard me? Good luck.” – 12:33 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

John Wall says that he is healthy, while adding: “My last three years is like … I was in the darkest place I have ever been… losing my mom, losing my grandmom, tearing my Achilles…. getting something that I love more than anything taken away from me.” – 12:32 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

John Wall on end in Houston, Washington: “I just tried to be professional, be a leader and be a vet and help the young guys out as much as possible and the year before it was the bubble so I was like, I ain’t coming back for no bubble.” – 12:31 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

John Wall says he is healthy, happy to compete for a starting job and is excited to be on a deep Clippers roster with enough talent where “I don’t have to be Batman every night for us to win.”

He added: “You tell me the 3rd-best defender is going to have to guard me? Good luck.” pic.twitter.com/AXHoQi3eyq12:30 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03XJDO_0gagAtNQ00

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

John Wall tonight smiled often talking about his role with the Clippers.

“Someone who can break down the defense, get into the paint. Find guys. That’s what my job was. That’s what I’ve done my whole career. And getting people paid. That’s what I do.”

latimes.com/sports/clipper…12:30 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

John Wall thread quote pic.twitter.com/awU0J8vBSn12:30 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gHgi7_0gagAtNQ00

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

On NBA TV, John Wall said he’s been shooting 3s + working on floaters. Also: “With this team, I probably won’t have the ball in my hands as much… that’s kind of the reason I made this decision, so I don’t have to be Batman every night; I can be Robin & sometimes the third guy.” – 10:58 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers up 52-32 at halftime after an amazing pass from Devoe to a corner 3 from Brantley

And now, John Wall speaks – 10:20 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

John Wall said hello to Jerry West and Steve Ballmer between quarters in Vegas. pic.twitter.com/7zzCCxZ8fh9:56 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QM3g7_0gagAtNQ00

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

John Wall greets Jerry West and Steve Ballmer pic.twitter.com/Iy743BHZIW9:56 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IYfcs_0gagAtNQ00

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Reggie Jackson and Luke Kennard are also here, along with John Wall and Tyronn Lue – 9:36 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins sitting together for Clippers-Grizzlies. pic.twitter.com/wHHkyDWzyg9:33 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QZBwd_0gagAtNQ00

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

John Wall arrived for the Clippers summer league game with good friend DeMarcus Cousins right behind him. – 9:32 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

John Wall enters, with former Clipper DeMarcus Cousins trailing pic.twitter.com/2EMOJB96g49:30 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AILwV_0gagAtNQ00

Tomer Azarly: I asked John Wall about his Reggie Jackson comments years ago: “Me & Reggie been cool… We even talked about it when it came out. It was no hard feelings, no love lost. I know people are gonna bring it up & try to get something out of it but there’s nothing there to be found.” -via Twitter / July 10, 2022

League sources have said Wall will compete for the starting point guard job with Reggie Jackson. Wall welcomed the competition and said he is fine with whatever role he will be asked to fill. -via ESPN / July 10, 2022

In terms of return on investment, most of these huge-salaried players aren’t Steph, some of them are John Wall. Simply put: The players making the biggest salaries are almost all on the downslopes of their careers. As a result, most of the league’s brightest stars—its highest-paid marquee veterans—can’t match the league leaders in Bonus Wins. LeBron, adding 12.78 wins last season, was in the league’s top ten, and by far the Lakers’ best player. Yet, with a massive $41.2 million salary, his wins cost very close to the league average. Clearly, the Lakers had a hard time crafting a winning roster around him. -via TrueHoop / July 4, 2022

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sixers forward PJ Tucker tanked in 5A tier of players by The Athletic

Now that it’s the offseason, it is time to get into some rankings. It’s time to begin placing players into tiers after a long and arduous 2021-22 season. The Philadelphia 76ers have some talented players such as Joel Embiid and James Harden as well as young Tyrese Maxey and veteran Tobias Harris. They also added a tough and experienced player to their lineup early in free agency when they brought in PJ Tucker on a deal.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Rockets Josh Christopher Out for Summer With Injury

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets are on a two-game win streak during the 2022 Summer League tournament, and second-year prospect Josh Christopher has been their best offensive player. Through three games inside the Thomas & Mack Center, Christopher has averaged 19.6 points. But ahead of Houston's match against the...
HOUSTON, TX
fadeawayworld.net

Taylor Rooks Calls Out ESPN After They Aired Ja Morant's Fake Quote On Michael Jordan: "He Absolutely Did Not Say This In The Interview. And I Can't Believe It Was Broadcast That He Did."

ESPN is said to be the Worldwide Leader in Sports, but with each passing day, you have to wonder if that truly is the case at this point. The NBA world was buzzing yesterday after some quotes surfaced from Ja Morant's interview with Taylor Rooks for Bleacher Report, where he claimed that he'd cook Michael Jordan one-on-one.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors at Las Vegas Summer League: How to watch, broadcast, lineups (7/12)

The Boston Celtics look to build on their 111-109 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in their second contest of the 2022 Las Vegas Summer League when they face off with the summer league version of the Golden State Warriors in a low-stakes rematch of the 2022 NBA Finals on Tuesday night. While there might not be a title in the balance, expect a little extra sauce from the Sin City Celtics as a result.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

128K+
Followers
173K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy