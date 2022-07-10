Cardi B Admitted She Was ‘Weak’ After Having a Baby and Didn’t Realize How Long It Would Take to Heal

Cardi B is one of the most popular rappers in the game. Well-known for catchy tunes like “Money” and “Bodak Yellow,” Cardi B has built her career off of her outspoken attitude and raunchy sense of humor. Just as her star was rising in the music industry, Cardi B became a mother – and in the years since, the rapper has talked openly about her journey to motherhood and how she handled the postpartum period. For fans, her honesty is one more reason why she is one of the all-time greats.

What did Cardi B say about being ‘weak’ after having a baby?

Cardi B opened up to Vogue not long after the birth of her first child, revealing that, while she’s a strong person, she was left feeling utterly wiped out after having her daughter Kulture. “I didn’t (think) it would take my body so long to heal,” she said, as reported by BuzzFeed . “I thought six weeks was gonna be good enough. No, bro, my ass is broken, this baby broke my ass.”

Cardi B talked about dealing with the pressures of work during that time, noting, “Doing a tour with Bruno Mars in, like, the biggest arenas and I didn’t want to go on tour and not be able to dance or perform properly, not be able to get choreography right, because my body is extremely weak right now. Like, so weak. That postpartum shit is really real, y’all.”

How many kids does Cardi B have?

Cardi B with her baby Kulture | Johnny Nunez/WireImage via Getty Images

Cardi B became a superstar in 2017 – and just one year later, she became a first-time mom . In July 2018, Cardi B gave birth to her daughter with Offset, a little girl named Kulture Kiari. Three years later, the power couple had another baby, a son named Wave.

Even as Cardi B’s family has expanded, she has been able to juggle the demands of her career – releasing hit after hit and appearing on big-name awards shows. Her songs “Money” and “WAP” proved that she still had the edge that she became famous for. These days, she’s still one of music’s most influential names. She’s very active on social media and regularly takes to Twitter or Instagram to post parenting updates – and has even opened up about feeling postpartum depression after the birth of Kulture in 2018.

Cardi B has been very transparent about motherhood

In an August 2018 Instagram story, Cardi B talked about her struggle with postpartum depression. According to U.S. Weekly , the rapper said, “This postpartum sh—t is annoying. Like I been emotional all f—king day for no reason. No matter how many books you read or advice I get, ya’ll never be read for mommy mode.” In addition to her confessions about postpartum depression and healing, she has discussed coming to terms with the changes that happened to her body after giving birth, admitting that while she was used to having a “real tight stomach,” being pregnant caused her to have some “love handles” that she struggled to get used to.

These days, Cardi B is more devoted to her family than ever before. She and Offset tied the knot in 2017 , and while their relationship has gone through a series of ups and downs, the two are committed to making their marriage work despite the pressures of the limelight. Indeed, the love of her husband and her children keeps Cardi B going even when days at the studio get tough.

How to get help: In the U.S. and Canada, text the Crisis Text Line at 741741 to reach a crisis counselor for support.