NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with the stabbings of three people, one fatally, who were sleeping on Manhattan benches. On July 5, around 3:09 a.m., a 34-year-old man was stabbed to death while laying on a bench opposite of 374 West 11 St. on the Hudson River Park walkway. The victim, whose name has not yet been released, was stabbed in the upper right abdomen. He was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO