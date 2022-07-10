ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leonard Greene: 60 shots: The unreasonable price a Black man pays for running from police

By Leonard Greene, New York Daily News
 4 days ago

He shouldn’t have run from the police

Ok, let’s start there, because the cops-can-do-do-no-wrong crowd always goes there whenever an unarmed Black person gets shot to death or choked to death after a traffic stop or a counterfeit bill or some other such nonsense.

They say that if the suspect had just stayed put or not resisted arrest or kept his big mouth shut he’d still be alive today, which is not necessarily true, but we can agree to disagree.

But here it is one more time: Jayland Walker should not have run from the police.

Happy now?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t96hu_0gag9Ecj00
Akron, Ohio police body camera footage shows the shooting of shot unarmed Jayland Walker after he fled from a traffic stop and led officers on a car and foot chase on Monday, June 27, 2022. (Akron Police Department)

Because it doesn’t matter if Walker ran from Akron, Ohio cops, peed on their patrol car or talked about their mothers, there is no reason why an unarmed man should be dead on the sidewalk with more than 60 gunshot wounds to his body.

Sixty. That’s not counting the shots that missed. That’s about 20 more than the 41 shots fired in 1999 by cops in the Bronx who killed Amadou Diallo because they thought his wallet was a gun.

Sixty. That’s about 10 more than the 50 shots that were fired in 2006 at Sean Bell, 23, and his two friends after they left Bell’s bachelor party in Queens.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mK7oO_0gag9Ecj00
Lynnette Williams holds a sign during a gathering at Second Baptist Church on Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Akron, Ohio, calling for justice for Jayland Walker after he was fatally shot by police. (PHIL MASTURZO/AP)

Cops, who said one of Bell’s friends was reaching for a gun in Bell’s car — there was no gun — killed the groom just hours before his wedding.

Unlike Bell’s vehicle, there was a gun in Walker’s car, which cops had pulled over on a routine traffic stop.

But even the officers’ own body camera video showed their lives were in no immediate danger when they opened fire on Walker.

Contrast that with how cops treated a shooting suspect in Highland Park, Ill. Police said Robert Crimo III, 22, climbed to a rooftop and used a high-powered rifle to pick off parade-goers at a crowded Fourth of July celebration.

He fired more than 70 rounds. Seven people were killed. Dozens of others were wounded. A kid was paralyzed from the waist down.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UhM5C_0gag9Ecj00
Highland Park, Ill., July 4th parade shooter Robert E. Crimo III in a court video feed from jail. (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)

Yet, when cops caught up with the suspected shooter, an “armed and dangerous” white man, far fewer than 60 shots were needed to take him down. In fact, Crimo was arrested without a single shot being fired.

Days after Crimo’s arrest, an article appeared online about a Michigan police department that uses pictures of Black men with guns as part of their tactical training.

According to the article in Vice, one of the men in the picture is wearing a hoodie. The other has a baseball cap on backwards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DJmeQ_0gag9Ecj00
Akron, Ohio police shot unarmed 25-year-old Jayland Walker 60 times on Monday, June 27, 2022. (Akron Police Department)

More proof of the dangers Black men face when crossing paths with police.

So, no, Walker should not have run. Not just because it made him look guilty, but because you can’t outrun a bullet.

Comments / 18

Zanzibar_Dallax
4d ago

If you keep saying unarmed, I'm just going to assume you're trying to rile up racial tensions that lead to violence, & frame this as the propaganda it is 🤷🏾

Reply
12
MaryJane Page
4d ago

In my honest opinion on this is jayland walker did it on purpose. he just lost his fiance he wanted a way out. not saying it is right that the cops fired that many time but there is so much from this story that tells me he planned to be killed by cops. and about the July 4th shooter he didn't run. once he was caught he layed down on the ground. no need to shoot if he isn't gonna run.

Reply(1)
9
Guest
4d ago

Someone should inform the writer of this article that the guy also shot at the police, it might change his mind.

Reply
14
 

