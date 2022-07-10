ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2022 in York, NE

Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will feel even hotter at 104....

York News-Times

Jul. 14, 2022 evening weather update for York

This evening's outlook for York: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Lead water line project to start in the city

YORK – A project will soon start in which old lead water service lines leading to houses in York will be replaced. This is a requirement of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), explained York Public Works Director James Paul, “in order to get all of the lead service lines out of our system and have them replaced with copper.”
YORK, NE
York News-Times

York neighbors: Obituaries for July 14

Read through the obituaries published today in York News-Times. Janet L. Lansden, age 78 of York, died Sunday, July 10, 2022, in York. She was born on June 6, 1944 to Aurice and Evelyn Chambers. Janet was o…
YORK, NE
York, NE
York News-Times

Balloon Days is upon us

Everything gets going Friday, July 15. Our team will be busy hosting 144 golfers and over 20-plus sponsors for a full day of golfing at the annual Chamber Tournament. York Parks and Recreation will be ready to host people at the Family Aquatic Center for a beach party and then close down the evening with the Dive-in Movie featuring “Luca.”
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Treasure found -- Heinz hunts down medallion at York Middle School

YORK -- At 7:30 p.m., Wednesday night, Nathan Heinz of York was determined to find the medallion of the 35th York News-Times Treasure hunt, and sure enough he did while digging behind weeds next to the garden beds at the York Middle School. The 27-year-old is a veteran when it...
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Lincoln brewery wins gold medal at U.S. Open Beer Championships

One of Zipline Brewing Co.'s signature beers has been honored as the best for the second time. Zipline's Copper Alt was awarded the gold medal in the Altbier category at the recently concluded U.S. Open Beer Championships in Ohio. It's the second time the beer has won a gold medal...
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Last of city's industrial land sold to businesses

YORK – It was only a few years ago when the city acquired the parcel of land west of Division Avenue which is bordered by Epworth Village (south side), the Nebraska Public Power District operations center (west side) and Highway 34 (north side). The reason for the city’s acquisition...
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Paper Moon Pastries gives small Nebraska town a taste of nostalgia

CORTLAND — Lindsey Oelling’s dream of owning a vintage-themed bakery with family and friends working by her side, 1920s jazz music and customers yearning for a taste of nostalgia became a reality after 10 years of work. Oelling, the 31-year-old owner and main baker of Paper Moon Pastries,...
CORTLAND, NE
York News-Times

York Juniors see season ended by Sutton

COLUMBUS – The York Juniors won two of their first three games at the Class B Area 4 district tournament this weekend, including upsets over No. 2 seed Seward and fourth-seeded Lakeview, but the Cornerstone Kings saw their season come to an end Monday night in an 11-1 loss against Sutton.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Hundreds of classic cars to take stage at auction in Lincoln

After the red carpet is rolled out at Pinnacle Bank Arena later this week, more than 225 cars will roll across it — almost all of them high-value American horsepower hauled in from around the Midwest. Four Corvettes so far. Five Trans Ams. Nine Camaros. A pair of Mercedes...
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Wood River ends season for SOS Juniors

SILVER CREEK - The Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Junior Rebels saw their season come to a close on Monday night as they dropped a 7-5 decision to the Wood River Juniors at the C-5 District tournament in Silver Creek. SOS jumped to a 3-1 lead after two innings, but Wood River plated three...
SILVER CREEK, NE
York News-Times

Woman found dead in southwest Lincoln stream

A woman who had been reported missing early Wednesday morning was found dead in a southwest Lincoln stream, according to Lincoln Fire and Rescue. Emergency crews responded to the 500 block of Pioneers Boulevard shortly after 9:30 a.m., where they found the 83-year-old woman unresponsive in Beal Slough, a small stream that feeds into Salt Creek. The woman, whose name hadn't been released as of Wednesday evening, was pronounced dead at the scene, LFR Capt. Nancy Crist said.
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Henderson Celebrates Years of “Growth” at Henderson Community Days

Henderson was bustling with activity after activity this weekend at Henderson Community Days. Locals and people from afar came to part take in the 126th town celebration. Events began on Friday with doors opening to the Friesen Gallery Art Show and Mennonite Heritage Park. There were several opportunities too cool off at the Henderson Pool or in the Downtown Park where Kona Ice was serving snow cones.
HENDERSON, NE
York News-Times

Temporary Program Technician

The York County Farm Service Agency in York, NE is hiring a Temporary Program Technician that may be converted to a Permanent Appointment. The successful candidate will carry out office activities pertaining to one or more of the USDA programs administered in the county. As a county program technician, you...
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Lincoln man found dead on Monday died of blunt force trauma, sheriff says

The 78-year-old Lincoln man found dead in his home Monday morning died of blunt force trauma, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said Wednesday. Following initial autopsy results, Wagner said Gene Oltman's death is being investigated as a homicide. Oltman lived at the home in the 1600 block of Southwest 40th...
LINCOLN, NE

