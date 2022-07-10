ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima Public Library Book Reviews

Cover picture for the articleThe Dark Ride: The Best Short Fiction of John Kessel by John Kessel. “Completely strange and idiosyncratic. His stories are singular experiences. … They burst out of their texts with news that is strange, mysterious, beyond reason or parsing — beyond Kessel himself, it seems, who must have been as startled...

