ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Toledo's roots in becoming the Glass City steeped in rich history

By Jason Webber
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25mrH7_0gag4qKg00

In the late 19th century an upstanding, straight-laced New Englander named Edward Drummond Libbey moved his glass factory from East Cambridge Mass. to Toledo, setting into motion an industrial boom that solidified Toledo’s foothold in glass manufacturing.

The move also generated a thriving art culture and anointed Toledo “the Glass City,” a namesake that remains today.

Mr. Libbey was facing rising fuel costs and the threat of a labor strike at the New England Glass Company, which he had inherited upon his father’s death. The promise of an unlimited supply of inexpensive natural gas along with a generous sum of money to build a new factory, ultimately lured him to Toledo in 1888.

“The city fathers had been trying to find a key to the economic future of the city,” said Barbara Floyd, author of the book The Glass City: Toledo and The Industry That Built It. “They had this natural gas available and they were looking for companies that could make use of it and of course glass manufacturing takes a huge amount of energy, so they were specifically targeting companies like glass manufacturers, and that’s where they found Mr. Libbey.”

The availability of silica sand, which is a needed glass component along with Toledo’s robust rail and port system to transport products and supplies, also made the area appealing.

But it was a chance sighting of Florence Scott, the daughter of Maurice Scott, a Toledo real estate executive, and the granddaughter of Jesup Scott, a Toledo pioneer and founder of the University of Toledo, which may have had the strongest appeal, according to Julie McMaster, an archivist for the Toledo Museum of Art.

At the time Ms. Scott was in her 30s and very well-educated. The two would eventually marry and become founders of the Toledo Museum of Art. They also had one child who died at a young age.

“As the story goes he was in a meeting with George Pomeroy and when she wandered by he said, ‘Who is that wonderful woman?’” Ms. McMaster said. “I’m sure that a relationship with one of the wealthy heiresses of this town had something to do with it (his wanting to move here) as well.”

Upon opening his factory in Toledo, Mr. Libbey faced significant challenges early on. The crew that came from the East Coast was not happy in Toledo and there was a lack of efficiency in factory operations. What ultimately saved the company was the no-nonsense management style of Michel Owens, who grew up in a poor Irish family and had begun working in glass factories in Virginia at age 10.

In 1890, Mr. Owens is credited with successfully navigating Libbey Glass through a mass production of light bulbs, which were in short supply because of a worker strike at a different glass factory in New York. Through that effort, the company was able to wipe out debt and gain its footing, which enabled the firm to survive.

Mr. Owens also oversaw the 1893 Columbian Exposition exhibit, which took place at the world's fair in Chicago. The exhibit sold souvenirs and showed the making of glass to the delight of the two million people who witnessed it for the first time. More importantly, it served as a turning point for the Libbey Glass Company, Ms. McMaster said.

“The marketing really put Libbey on both the national and international map as a glassmaker,” she said. “It went from a tiny regional glass shop to a name that people knew. It was a touchpoint to make it more of a success and it showed that he was a brilliant marketer.”

After returning from Chicago to Toledo, Mr. Owens focused his attention on innovation, which would ultimately propel the company to a new realm in the glass industry.

He first developed a machine that would automate some of the processes used to make light bulbs, then later glass tumblers and glass lamp chimneys. In 1898 Mr. Owens began creating a fully automatic machine to produce glass bottles, a process that took five years and cost over $500,000 to develop.

In 1904 the automated glass bottle machine was patented and Mr. Owens and Mr. Libbey created the Owens Bottle Machine Company as a separate entity, which they quickly expanded through the acquisition of 15 glass-related companies over the next decade. In 1919, the company changed its name from the Owens Bottle Machine Company to the Owens Bottle Company then to Owens-Illinois in 1929. New versions of the bottle machine were also perfected over 300 times between 1908 and 1927 and within 20 years, nearly all bottles manufactured in the United States were produced automatically.

Ms. Floyd contends that as different as the men were in their upbringing and education, Mr. Libbey and Mr. Owens would not have been successful without each other.

“Edward Drummond Libbey brought the glass factory here, but it was Michael Owens who made it the success that it is and I really wonder if without Michael Owens, would Libbey have been as successful,” she said.

In addition to Owens-Illinois, other significant companies to branch off of the Libbey Glass Factory and become international powerhouses include Libbey-Owens-Ford, formed in 1930 as a producer of flat glass for the building and automotive industries; and Owens Corning Fiberglas, which was formed in 1938 to produce insulation and building materials.

“The number of inventions and innovation is truly astonishing, Toledo was kind of what the tech industry in California is like today,” Ms. Floyd said. “It was an amazing coming together of a number of industries, and minds, and money, and it might have happened somewhere else but I think we are fortunate that it happened here.”

Those companies enabled thousands of workers to enjoy a middle-class livelihood and all of them had significant influence over politics and economic development that was the driving force in the city for many years.

Now, corporate buyouts driven by the financial forces of the 1980s, bankruptcy filings, including the Libbey Inc. bankruptcy filing in 2020, as well as competition with countries with a lower-wage labor force, have significantly changed the glass industry and diminished Toledo’s standing as a leading glass maker. However, its impact on this area cannot be understated, Ms. Floyd said.

“I think most people would maybe not even know why we are called the Glass City, but the roots are still here, four major corporations were founded here and really every aspect of the industry has touched many people,” she said.

Toledo Museum of Art

The Libbeys were steadfast in their belief in giving back to the community by supporting social services and cultural institutions, but none were as apparent as the Toledo Museum of Art.

The couple donated money and land for the construction of the building, which was inaugurated in 1912. Prior to that, the museum, which was founded in 1901, operated from smaller locations nearby. The couple also gave $850,000 to fund the museum’s first expansion. Also, Mr. Libbey was encouraged to add his name to it but he was not interested in doing that and he also insisted that the museum remain free of charge, something that continues today, Ms. McMaster said.

“Now it’s 120 years later and we have this wonderful huge collection that fills every gallery and it’s still free to the public, which is a bit of an anomaly,” she said.

Following Mr. Libbey’s death in 1925 leading up to the Great Depression, Mrs. Libbey chose to renounce her life interest in her husband’s estate so that the museum could use the money to build the east and west wings, including the Peristyle. At the time, his estate was valued at $21 million and was the largest estate ever recorded in Lucas County at that date. It continues to support the museum today.

“She gave up her life interest in the money left in his will for the wings to be added because she wanted to put the people of Toledo to work. She wanted them to be able to feed their families, it was her way of giving back to the community, so they both have this very positive role in the founding of the museum,” Ms. McMaster said.

Mrs. Libbey died in 1938, and a preservation effort of the couple's home, which is located on Scottwood Avenue, began in 2006. The home is Toledo's only National Historic Landmark and recently received $50,000 from the state capital appropriations budget to make needed repairs.

While Mr. Owens was responsible for the tremendous success of automation in the glass industry, there are few photographs of him, and little has been documented about his personal life. He died in 1923 and according to Ms. Floyd, his estate was divided among his family.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13abc.com

Great Black Swamp Brewing Company opens new facility in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The newest Great Black Swamp Brewing Company facility has opened in Toledo. The facility is located at 2250 Tedrow Road near the corner of Byrne and Heatherdowns. The Company says it includes a brewery and a full-service tavern with 25 taps of house-made beer, wine and seltzers and is also hosting food trucks throughout the week and weekend.
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Tim Ryan tours Toledo Solar, discusses legislation to keep solar power manufacturing in US

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Wednesday, Congressman Tim Ryan stopped in Perrysburg to tour Toledo Solar and discuss a recent energy proposal. In June, Ryan introduced the Ensuring America Gets Legitimate Energy Sourced, Originating, and Leased at Home Reliably Act, or EAGLE SOLAR Act, which would apply Buy American rules to solar purchase power agreements, keeping solar panel development jobs in the U.S.
PERRYSBURG, OH
sent-trib.com

Rocking Rossford marina: Food trucks, music and more

ROSSFORD — It started with food trucks and a desire to lure people out of their pandemic funk. Maria Milligan is now adding live music to events at the Rossford Marina. Milligan received positive support at the June 27 council meeting, where she formally requested permission to add live bands to the roster of marina events.
ROSSFORD, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
State
Virginia State
Toledo, OH
Government
City
Toledo, OH
Local
Ohio Business
Toledo, OH
Business
Grist

Toxic algal blooms are driving up water costs in the Great Lakes

On August 2, 2014, the residents of Toledo, Ohio, a port city on the shores of Lake Erie, woke up without clean water. Testing had detected elevated levels of microcystin — a potent liver toxin and possible human carcinogen — in the city’s drinking water supply, and for three days, residents were told not to drink, bathe in, or even touch their tap water. The toxins were traced to a harmful algal bloom, or HAB, a potent green sludge made up of microscopic algae and bacteria that had sprouted in the shallow waters of the lake.
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glass Bottles#New Englander#The Industry That Built
13abc.com

Village of Delta moves to prohibit medical marijuana businesses

DELTA, Ohio (WTVG) - The Village of Delta put an end to an effort to allow medical marijuana business into the area. Delta Village council members passed an ordinance Monday prohibiting the cultivation, processing, and sale of medical marijuana in a 4-2 vote in the third reading of the measure.
DELTA, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Perfect Weather Accompanies Delta Chicken Festival

CHICKEN DINNER… Volunteers serve chicken dinners to those who came out to spend time with family. (PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Annual Delta Chicken Festival returned to the community this past weekend. The festival took place from Friday, July 8th to Sunda... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION...
DELTA, OH
13abc.com

Roundabout project on Berkey Southern Rd. begins Wednesday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Engineer’s Office will begin construction Wednesday, July 13, on its third roundabout project of 2022 at the intersection of Berkey Southern Road (S.R. 295) and Neapolis Waterville Road in Providence and Waterville Townships. Due to this construction, the intersection will be closed...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
13abc.com

WalletHub: Toledo is 2022′s 10th most stressed city in America

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The personal-finance website WalletHub has released their 2022 Most & Least Stressed Cities in America report, and Toledo has made the list. According to the WalletHub report, Toledo is the 10th most stressed city in America. WalletHub compared more than 180 cities across 40 key metrics....
TOLEDO, OH
ClickOnDetroit.com

Jason Carr: This Detroit spot has the best fries in Metro Detroit, hands down

DETROIT – With National French Fry day on tap (and btw why the hell is it not on a Friday), I thought I would oil the mechanisms and grease the levers on said topic. The best fries in Metro Detroit are at Scotty Simpson’s Fish ‘n’ Chips on Fenkell in Brightmoor. Hands down. Don’t bother protesting cause I ain’t trying to hear you.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Worker gives tracker pill bottle to man who robbed pharmacies in Ann Arbor, Saline, Milan, Van Buren

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man who robbed CVS pharmacies five times -- in Ann Arbor, Saline, Milan, and the same location twice in Van Buren Township -- was arrested when a pharmacist gave him a fake pill bottle installed with a tracker and the thief tried to tell the officers following him that the person they were looking for “ran that way.”
ANN ARBOR, MI
TiffinOhio.net

City of Tiffin confirms email containing allegations against Perkins was sent to some councilmembers prior to mayor selection

Tiffin, Ohio — The city of Tiffin released a statement Wednesday morning confirming TiffinOhio.net’s reporting that members of Tiffin City Council received an email message containing allegations against Zack Perkins prior to Monday’s special meeting, in which councilmembers selected Perkins to fulfill the remainder of former Mayor Aaron Montz’s unexpired term.
TIFFIN, OH
sent-trib.com

Groundbreaking held for new U.S. 20A interchange

MAUMEE — A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday for a new interchange at U.S. 20A and Interstate 475. Ohio Department of Transportation Director Jack Marchbanks led the event that marked the beginning of a project that will widen I-475 and construct the new interchange. “Since day one, the DeWine-Husted...
MAUMEE, OH
sent-trib.com

Michigan woman sentenced for BG storage unit break ins

A Michigan woman who pleaded guilty to breaking into storage units in the city has been sentenced to community control. Aubrey McClintock, 33, of Homer, appeared July 5 in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger. He sentenced her to three years of community control and 200...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL 11

Bike-packing trips takes riders and veterans on new journeys

TOLEDO, Ohio — On Saturday, a group of bikers braved the heat and rode the pavement for nearly 30 miles to support local veterans. The group rode from Wersell's Bike Shop in Toledo to H.O.O.V.E.S. Ranch in Swanton. They camped overnight and hopped back on their bikes coming back Sunday to ride the near 30 miles again.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy