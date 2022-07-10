Toledo's roots in becoming the Glass City steeped in rich history

In the late 19th century an upstanding, straight-laced New Englander named Edward Drummond Libbey moved his glass factory from East Cambridge Mass. to Toledo, setting into motion an industrial boom that solidified Toledo’s foothold in glass manufacturing.

The move also generated a thriving art culture and anointed Toledo “the Glass City,” a namesake that remains today.

Mr. Libbey was facing rising fuel costs and the threat of a labor strike at the New England Glass Company, which he had inherited upon his father’s death. The promise of an unlimited supply of inexpensive natural gas along with a generous sum of money to build a new factory, ultimately lured him to Toledo in 1888.

“The city fathers had been trying to find a key to the economic future of the city,” said Barbara Floyd, author of the book The Glass City: Toledo and The Industry That Built It. “They had this natural gas available and they were looking for companies that could make use of it and of course glass manufacturing takes a huge amount of energy, so they were specifically targeting companies like glass manufacturers, and that’s where they found Mr. Libbey.”

The availability of silica sand, which is a needed glass component along with Toledo’s robust rail and port system to transport products and supplies, also made the area appealing.

But it was a chance sighting of Florence Scott, the daughter of Maurice Scott, a Toledo real estate executive, and the granddaughter of Jesup Scott, a Toledo pioneer and founder of the University of Toledo, which may have had the strongest appeal, according to Julie McMaster, an archivist for the Toledo Museum of Art.

At the time Ms. Scott was in her 30s and very well-educated. The two would eventually marry and become founders of the Toledo Museum of Art. They also had one child who died at a young age.

“As the story goes he was in a meeting with George Pomeroy and when she wandered by he said, ‘Who is that wonderful woman?’” Ms. McMaster said. “I’m sure that a relationship with one of the wealthy heiresses of this town had something to do with it (his wanting to move here) as well.”

Upon opening his factory in Toledo, Mr. Libbey faced significant challenges early on. The crew that came from the East Coast was not happy in Toledo and there was a lack of efficiency in factory operations. What ultimately saved the company was the no-nonsense management style of Michel Owens, who grew up in a poor Irish family and had begun working in glass factories in Virginia at age 10.

In 1890, Mr. Owens is credited with successfully navigating Libbey Glass through a mass production of light bulbs, which were in short supply because of a worker strike at a different glass factory in New York. Through that effort, the company was able to wipe out debt and gain its footing, which enabled the firm to survive.

Mr. Owens also oversaw the 1893 Columbian Exposition exhibit, which took place at the world's fair in Chicago. The exhibit sold souvenirs and showed the making of glass to the delight of the two million people who witnessed it for the first time. More importantly, it served as a turning point for the Libbey Glass Company, Ms. McMaster said.

“The marketing really put Libbey on both the national and international map as a glassmaker,” she said. “It went from a tiny regional glass shop to a name that people knew. It was a touchpoint to make it more of a success and it showed that he was a brilliant marketer.”

After returning from Chicago to Toledo, Mr. Owens focused his attention on innovation, which would ultimately propel the company to a new realm in the glass industry.

He first developed a machine that would automate some of the processes used to make light bulbs, then later glass tumblers and glass lamp chimneys. In 1898 Mr. Owens began creating a fully automatic machine to produce glass bottles, a process that took five years and cost over $500,000 to develop.

In 1904 the automated glass bottle machine was patented and Mr. Owens and Mr. Libbey created the Owens Bottle Machine Company as a separate entity, which they quickly expanded through the acquisition of 15 glass-related companies over the next decade. In 1919, the company changed its name from the Owens Bottle Machine Company to the Owens Bottle Company then to Owens-Illinois in 1929. New versions of the bottle machine were also perfected over 300 times between 1908 and 1927 and within 20 years, nearly all bottles manufactured in the United States were produced automatically.

Ms. Floyd contends that as different as the men were in their upbringing and education, Mr. Libbey and Mr. Owens would not have been successful without each other.

“Edward Drummond Libbey brought the glass factory here, but it was Michael Owens who made it the success that it is and I really wonder if without Michael Owens, would Libbey have been as successful,” she said.

In addition to Owens-Illinois, other significant companies to branch off of the Libbey Glass Factory and become international powerhouses include Libbey-Owens-Ford, formed in 1930 as a producer of flat glass for the building and automotive industries; and Owens Corning Fiberglas, which was formed in 1938 to produce insulation and building materials.

“The number of inventions and innovation is truly astonishing, Toledo was kind of what the tech industry in California is like today,” Ms. Floyd said. “It was an amazing coming together of a number of industries, and minds, and money, and it might have happened somewhere else but I think we are fortunate that it happened here.”

Those companies enabled thousands of workers to enjoy a middle-class livelihood and all of them had significant influence over politics and economic development that was the driving force in the city for many years.

Now, corporate buyouts driven by the financial forces of the 1980s, bankruptcy filings, including the Libbey Inc. bankruptcy filing in 2020, as well as competition with countries with a lower-wage labor force, have significantly changed the glass industry and diminished Toledo’s standing as a leading glass maker. However, its impact on this area cannot be understated, Ms. Floyd said.

“I think most people would maybe not even know why we are called the Glass City, but the roots are still here, four major corporations were founded here and really every aspect of the industry has touched many people,” she said.

Toledo Museum of Art

The Libbeys were steadfast in their belief in giving back to the community by supporting social services and cultural institutions, but none were as apparent as the Toledo Museum of Art.

The couple donated money and land for the construction of the building, which was inaugurated in 1912. Prior to that, the museum, which was founded in 1901, operated from smaller locations nearby. The couple also gave $850,000 to fund the museum’s first expansion. Also, Mr. Libbey was encouraged to add his name to it but he was not interested in doing that and he also insisted that the museum remain free of charge, something that continues today, Ms. McMaster said.

“Now it’s 120 years later and we have this wonderful huge collection that fills every gallery and it’s still free to the public, which is a bit of an anomaly,” she said.

Following Mr. Libbey’s death in 1925 leading up to the Great Depression, Mrs. Libbey chose to renounce her life interest in her husband’s estate so that the museum could use the money to build the east and west wings, including the Peristyle. At the time, his estate was valued at $21 million and was the largest estate ever recorded in Lucas County at that date. It continues to support the museum today.

“She gave up her life interest in the money left in his will for the wings to be added because she wanted to put the people of Toledo to work. She wanted them to be able to feed their families, it was her way of giving back to the community, so they both have this very positive role in the founding of the museum,” Ms. McMaster said.

Mrs. Libbey died in 1938, and a preservation effort of the couple's home, which is located on Scottwood Avenue, began in 2006. The home is Toledo's only National Historic Landmark and recently received $50,000 from the state capital appropriations budget to make needed repairs.

While Mr. Owens was responsible for the tremendous success of automation in the glass industry, there are few photographs of him, and little has been documented about his personal life. He died in 1923 and according to Ms. Floyd, his estate was divided among his family.