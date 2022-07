Conference realignment has grabbed hold of college football fans all across the country after USC and UCLA announced they are leaving the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten a few weeks ago. This news has sent shockwaves throughout the nation, although it has most notably impacted the rest of the member schools in the conference of champions. The Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies are known to be interested in making moves of their own, but right now there is nothing definitive for any other Pac-12 schools while the dust settles on the gigantic shift taking place this summer. Value, specifically financial value,...

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 22 MINUTES AGO