Police: Man killed, woman injured in shooting at Fairfield banquet hall; suspect at large

Police say a man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting Saturday night during a party at a Fairfield banquet hall.

Authorities say they received a call around 10:30 p.m. about shots fired inside the banquet hall of Calvin United Church of Christ on Kings Highway East, near Hibiscus Street.

Police found an unresponsive man in the hall and he was sent to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.

A woman with a gunshot wound to her jaw as also sent to the hospital. She has since been released.

Police say a physical fight broke out at the large party in the hall when a sinlge gunshot was heard. Several people in the hall disperesed to the street.

Fairfield police say the suspect likely new the victim and fled the scene after the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.