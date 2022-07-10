ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, NY

New, expanded Metro-North schedules go into effect

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Metro-North Railroad is offering more trains starting today.

The new schedule will add two local trains to the New Haven line in the morning, while making two morning trains from Stamford limited stop. This will cut down their trip time by about 8 minutes.

Two evening trains from Harrison to Grand Central have also been restored.

Two new peak trains will be added to the Hudson Line this evening to fill the current gap in limited-stop service in the Lower Hudson Zone.

Additionally, a new morning reverse-peak express train has been added to the Harlem line. It operates from Grand Central to North White Plains, departing from Grand Central.

For more information on the expanded schedule, visit the MTA website.

