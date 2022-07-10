Sunny with low humidity for Sunday in the Hudson Valley ahead of workweek warmup

NOW : Sunny skies through the morning and a very pleasant afternoon today and tomorrow.

NEXT : Humidity returns overnight Monday. Passing storms and much hotter weather are possible Tuesday & Wednesday.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Alex Calamia forecasts a pleasant, sunny day today.



FORECAST :

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs around 82. Lows around 61.





MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Highs around 85. Lows around 69.



TUESDAY: Much warmer. Mainly sunny with a thunderstorm possible in the afternoon. Highs near 89.



WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds with a stray storm possible. Warm and humid with highs near 91.





THURSDAY: A mix of clouds and a touch less humid. Highs near 86.



