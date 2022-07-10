ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacob Rees-Mogg has a name-branded clock

By Kate Plummer
 4 days ago
Jacob Rees-Mogg has a name-branded clock and we don't know why either.

The minister appeared on Sky News today to talk about the Chris Pincher scandal and the Tory leadership race but everything he said about that went in one ear and out the other because of his distracting clock.

The clock has roman numerals for most of the numbers but an "M" where "12" would be, "O" where "3" usually is and "G" at both "6" and "9".

Take a look at it below:

Very stylish but let's have a look at what he said during the interview too. He said he was "sorry" Ben Wallace opted not to run for leader of the party but didn't give his views on other candidates, saying he would wait for the full list to be announced. He also said that the next leader of the party should support Brexit - of course...

Politicians have the weirdest decorations...

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

