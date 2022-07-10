Hendel: Young professionals gather at Imagination Station, Toledo Zoo

YOUNG professionals are stepping up to the plate as community leaders and supporters by gathering with peers in various groups to make a difference.

EPIC Toledo is back in full swing. EPIC, which stands for Engaging People, Inspiring Change, gathered last month for a summer kick-off party presented by Yark Automotive at Imagination Station. DJ Franki Jaye provided tunes, Premier Pour Bartending provided signature drinks, and Rosie's Rolling Chef and Queso Kitchen offered tasty edibles.

EPIC was created by the Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce in 2007. It is based on the belief that a region that is influenced by diverse talent is a region that can attract and retain it, according to Sara Swisher, an EPIC representative at the Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce.

They are turning the page to a bright new future and celebrating all that they've done and all that they're about to do.

"We’re not getting ‘back to normal,’” EPIC chairman Christian Piazza said. “We’re reimagining what it means to be an emerging leader in northwest Ohio, and what it means to be an active and dedicated member of the community.”

The kickoff party was an opportunity to reconnect with the people who have made a difference in the organization and in the community for the last two years, in spite of the pandemic. A toast paid tribute to a new chapter at EPIC.

To join EPIC, go to EPICToledo.com or call 419-243-8191.

YOUNG professionals gathered at the Toledo Zoo's Africa! Overlook recently for a networking event.

Co-hosts of the gathering were Impact and Inspire, ProMedica's young professional networking group, and the Toledo Zoo's Young Professionals for Animals and Conservation.

There was entertainment as well as opportunities to mingle. Attendees fed the giraffes, rode the train and carousel, and heard about the zoo's education and animal enrichment programs.

THERE are many other young professional groups in the area, including United Way's Emerging Leaders. Its vision is to be the pipeline for the next generation of Greater Toledo's philanthropic leaders, according to its website, guiding them on their journey to strengthen our community through meaningful service, leadership development, and networking opportunities.

Many corporations have become involved and have their own young professional groups. If you are a member of one, let me know.

THE AFRICAN American Legacy Project of Northwest Ohio welcomed eight athletes into its Sports Hall of Fame on June 24-25, recognizing leaders who set examples for others. This is the fifth group to be inducted.

Holland Gardens Banquet Hall hosted the Friday “Smoker,” and Jerusalem Baptist Church hosted the induction on Saturday, when Tom Cole was the emcee.

James Starks was the host on Friday, where Robert Smith also welcomed everyone. Mr. Smith is the founding director of the African American Legacy Project.

"These champions were more than victorious in their specific athletic disciplines,” Mr. Smith said. “They also continued exhibiting their leadership outside the field of athletic competition."

The class of 2022 inductees: Denver Broncos legend Rick Upchurch; celebrated Scott High School basketball coach Ben Williams; Olympic boxer Louis Self; University of Toledo running back Frank Baker; golfer Milt Carswell; Johnny Hutton, a former Scott High School football player who eventually returned to his alma mater to coach the Bulldogs to two successive Shoe Bowl Championships; Bobby Lawson, who tied Jesse Owens’ state high school record in the 100-yard dash; and Joe Green, a former professional football and wrestling prodigy.

Kudos to the committee: Doug Allen, Jackie Allen, Leroy Bates, Land Battles, Truman Claytor, James Coogler, Terry Crosby, Robert Gore, Wes Harper, Bill Hayes, Ed Jaynes, Rob Johnson, James L. Jones, Willie Loper, Kim L. Penn, John Preston, Ed Norrils, Robert Shorter, Keith Mathis Smith, and George Snelling.

Barbara Hendel is The Blade's society editor. Contact her at bhendel@theblade.com or call 419-724-6124.