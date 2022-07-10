ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

This Is The Biggest Change Subway Has Made To Its Menu In 60 Years—And Customers Are So Mad

By Faith Geiger
shefinds
shefinds
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sl9kj_0gag3lCU00
Shutterstock

Subway is completely revamping their menu once again, and not everyone is happy about it. This is the biggest change they’ve made to their model since the restaurant was founded nearly 60 years ago. The good news is that these changes will hopefully help make that notoriously slow sandwich line move faster—the bad news is the new ordering system may take a little getting used to.

This reorganized menu, known as the “Subway Series” will feature just 12 new signature sandwiches, each falling into one of four categories: Cheesesteaks, Italianos, Chicken, and Clubs. While many of the main toppings will seem familiar, some of the sandwiches have a fresh twist (but are still customizable!). Each option is offered as a sandwich, a wrap, or a salad. The choices have brand new names, and they’ll also be numbered; whether you order your sandwich by name or number is up to you. Imagine order a “number 2” instead of guiding your Sandwich Artist through the whole process—what a different (but simple) experience!

In a recent press release, Trevor Haynes, Subway’s president, noted that “the Subway Series is the most ambitious undertaking in company history, as we are changing the nearly 60-year-old blueprint that helped make Subway a global phenomenon.” The statement also said this reimaged menu aims to let customers “explore new options beyond their beloved build-your-own customization.”

Although the restaurant says you’ll be able to customize your meal—that is one of the main appeals of the chain, after all—it seems some customers are unsatisfied with the changes and worry they won’t be able to tweak their sandwiches to their liking. “Why y’all change to a new menu,” one Twitter user asked the chain. “I was told I can’t customize my subway club anymore? Isn’t that your whole business model? Who wants provolone cheese, no southwest, no spinach and only mayo? Disgusting, please bring back the ability to customize the Subway club!”

Despite this backlash, the company seems excited about the new model, which you can now try for yourself. This big change comes after another major overhaul, which took place just last year, when Subway introduced their “Eat Fresh Refresh” campaign and added past ingredient options, such as rotisserie-style chicken, back to the menu. “Last summer’s Eat Fresh Refresh laid the foundation to build a better Subway, and now the Subway Series enhances the entire Subway guest experience—proof that we continue to improve and get way better,” Haynes said. “Whether you leave the sandwich-making to us or are craving your custom creation, there are more reasons than ever to make Subway your dining destination.”

On July 12 from 10 AM to 12 PM, restaurants across the U.S. are giving away one million free 6-inch sandwiches to promote this new menu. Why not try it out?

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

McDonald's Employees Explain Why You Should Never Order This ‘Dirty’ Drink At The Fast Food Chain

If you’re pulling up to a fast food restaurant, it’s likely you’re not expecting an especially nutritious meal or the most sanitary environment around. Because, let’s be honest: no one is going to McDonald’s because it’s healthy. However, you probably still have some sort of standards when it comes to what you’re putting into your body, which is why it’s always helpful—and enlightening—to hear about what goes on behind closed doors, straight from the mouths (or keyboards) of employees.
RESTAURANTS
Time Out Global

Burger King is offering an all-you-can-eat cheeseburger challenge this July

From all-you-can-eat sushi to unlimited oysters, Tokyo’s got a lot of restaurant deals that will have you well-fed and satisfied. Now, Burger King Japan is getting in on the trend by offering an all-you-can-eat cheeseburger challenge, featuring its brand new Maximum Super One-Pound Beef Burger. The OTT burger is...
RESTAURANTS
Allrecipes.com

McDonald's French Fries Aren't Just Potatoes — Here's What's in Them

We love to debate food. Whether it's a Coke vs. Pepsi contest, if pineapple belongs on pizza or not, or which fast-food chain has the best french fries in the business. However, if there's one thing we can all agree on, it's that whenever you're under the Golden Arches, it's impossible to resist ordering hot and crispy McDonald's french fries.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Haynes
Mashed

Once Popular Frozen Foods That No One Eats Anymore

Frozen food would be something of futuristic imagination without Clarence Birdseye, the father of the method and founder of Birds Eye frozen foods. Birdseye took ancient preservation techniques dating back to 1000 B.C. in China and modernized them in order to package, transport, and sell frozen foods while maintaining their freshness (via Eater). That was in 1930, and since then, frozen foods have diversified from Swanson's inception of the TV dinner to the growing cultural phenomenon behind Trader Joe's expansive range of frozen meals, meatballs, mac and cheese, and other finger foods.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Club Sandwich#Subway Series#Food Drink#Optio
Salon

Why haven't we been storing canned food like this all along?

There are a few types of canned goods I always keep stocked in my pantry—I like to have a few jars of black beans and kidney beans (for chili, of course), as well as crushed tomatoes, tomato paste, and chicken broth, just to name a few. However, to this day, I still haven't figured out a great way to store canned food. Stacking in the cupboard is just asking for disaster, and the can dispenser I recently bought takes up a whole lot of space and doesn't fit cans of different sizes. It left me thinking: There has to be a better way to store canned goods, right?
LIFESTYLE
Kristen Walters

Famous clothing brand closing dozens stores across the US

A famous clothing brand recently announced that it would be closing at least 40 store locations across the US this year. It was recently announced that Chicos, a famous clothing brand for women, is set to close more than 40 stores across the United States. The company made the announcement earlier this week, citing challenges in the current retail environment.
Greyson F

Guy Fieri of Food Network Opens Restaurant in Town

Grab a bite at Guy's new restaurantAlex Haney/Unsplash. There are a number of fun cook personalities on television these days. One, however, might be better known for his look, and for eating at other restaurants than for preparing his own food. And now, the personality is launching his latest restaurant right in the heart of Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Why Aldi's Shoplifting Technique Is Enraging Customers

Shoplifting is on the rise. And it's not just inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic that are to blame, leading retailers to come up with creative measures for keeping their products secure. Store crime has been increasing steadily over the last five years, per the New York Post — long before...
RETAIL
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
165K+
Followers
3K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy