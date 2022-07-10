This Is The Biggest Change Subway Has Made To Its Menu In 60 Years—And Customers Are So Mad

Shutterstock

Subway is completely revamping their menu once again, and not everyone is happy about it. This is the biggest change they’ve made to their model since the restaurant was founded nearly 60 years ago. The good news is that these changes will hopefully help make that notoriously slow sandwich line move faster—the bad news is the new ordering system may take a little getting used to.

This reorganized menu, known as the “Subway Series” will feature just 12 new signature sandwiches, each falling into one of four categories: Cheesesteaks, Italianos, Chicken, and Clubs. While many of the main toppings will seem familiar, some of the sandwiches have a fresh twist (but are still customizable!). Each option is offered as a sandwich, a wrap, or a salad. The choices have brand new names, and they’ll also be numbered; whether you order your sandwich by name or number is up to you. Imagine order a “number 2” instead of guiding your Sandwich Artist through the whole process—what a different (but simple) experience!

In a recent press release, Trevor Haynes, Subway’s president, noted that “the Subway Series is the most ambitious undertaking in company history, as we are changing the nearly 60-year-old blueprint that helped make Subway a global phenomenon.” The statement also said this reimaged menu aims to let customers “explore new options beyond their beloved build-your-own customization.”

Although the restaurant says you’ll be able to customize your meal—that is one of the main appeals of the chain, after all—it seems some customers are unsatisfied with the changes and worry they won’t be able to tweak their sandwiches to their liking. “Why y’all change to a new menu,” one Twitter user asked the chain. “I was told I can’t customize my subway club anymore? Isn’t that your whole business model? Who wants provolone cheese, no southwest, no spinach and only mayo? Disgusting, please bring back the ability to customize the Subway club!”

Despite this backlash, the company seems excited about the new model, which you can now try for yourself. This big change comes after another major overhaul, which took place just last year, when Subway introduced their “Eat Fresh Refresh” campaign and added past ingredient options, such as rotisserie-style chicken, back to the menu. “Last summer’s Eat Fresh Refresh laid the foundation to build a better Subway, and now the Subway Series enhances the entire Subway guest experience—proof that we continue to improve and get way better,” Haynes said. “Whether you leave the sandwich-making to us or are craving your custom creation, there are more reasons than ever to make Subway your dining destination.”

On July 12 from 10 AM to 12 PM, restaurants across the U.S. are giving away one million free 6-inch sandwiches to promote this new menu. Why not try it out?