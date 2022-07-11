Man faces attempted murder charges after MPD officer shot in Hickory Hill, records show

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man now faces several charges after a Memphis police officer was shot over the weekend.

Giorgio Minnis, 34, has been charged with 3 counts of criminal attempt first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, aggravated assault/DV, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, possess/employ firearm during a dangerous felony, and theft of property $10,000 to $60,000.

On July 9, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) received a call about a stolen car just after 1:30 p.m.

According to a release, the person allegedly responsible for the theft was identified as 34-year-old Giorgio Minnis and is the nephew of the owner of the car.

Minnis was reportedly armed and took the car to the 5900 block of Hickory Hill Square to another family member’s home, police said.

Officers also received a call regarding that Minnis was at the Hickory Hill Square location, where he had fired a shot and was making threats to do harm to those inside the home, officials released.

“There’s been a lot of crazy stuff going on,” said Theodis Fisher of Memphis. “Police can’t even do their job. That’s a terrible thing right there. It’s just a lot of nonsense going on around here all the time.”

According to police, officers arrived on the scene in the 5900 block of Hickory Hill Square and attempted to take Minnis into custody when he retrieved a handgun from his waistband and allegedly shot one of the officers.

PHOTOS: MPD officer shot Saturday afternoon in Hickory Hill

Minnis was then disarmed and was taken into custody without injury.

An officer on the scene applied a tourniquet to the injured officer’s wound until paramedics arrived and the injured officer was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, a release said.

He was later upgraded to a critical but stable condition.

“There’s always something going on around here,” Fisher said. “Like this Family Dollar right here. Police always up there. Someone always getting shot at the Citgo right across the street. I kind of hate that happened. There’s a lot of things going on in these streets.”

Minnis appeared in court Monday. His bond has been set at $1,080,000.

Monday morning, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland spoke to FOX13 about how the injured officer is recovering.

Strickland said the officer is “doing better,” and was alert and talking on Saturday.

He said police officers and firefighters are heroes, because they risk their lives every day to protect the public.

Minnis is due back in court Wednesday, where he could be appointed a public defender.

