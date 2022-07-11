ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man faces attempted murder charges after MPD officer shot in Hickory Hill, records show

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 3 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man now faces several charges after a Memphis police officer was shot over the weekend.

Giorgio Minnis, 34, has been charged with 3 counts of criminal attempt first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, aggravated assault/DV, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, possess/employ firearm during a dangerous felony, and theft of property $10,000 to $60,000.

On July 9, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) received a call about a stolen car just after 1:30 p.m.

According to a release, the person allegedly responsible for the theft was identified as 34-year-old Giorgio Minnis and is the nephew of the owner of the car.

Minnis was reportedly armed and took the car to the 5900 block of Hickory Hill Square to another family member’s home, police said.

Officers also received a call regarding that Minnis was at the Hickory Hill Square location, where he had fired a shot and was making threats to do harm to those inside the home, officials released.

“There’s been a lot of crazy stuff going on,” said Theodis Fisher of Memphis. “Police can’t even do their job. That’s a terrible thing right there. It’s just a lot of nonsense going on around here all the time.”

According to police, officers arrived on the scene in the 5900 block of Hickory Hill Square and attempted to take Minnis into custody when he retrieved a handgun from his waistband and allegedly shot one of the officers.

PHOTOS: MPD officer shot Saturday afternoon in Hickory Hill

Minnis was then disarmed and was taken into custody without injury.

An officer on the scene applied a tourniquet to the injured officer’s wound until paramedics arrived and the injured officer was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, a release said.

He was later upgraded to a critical but stable condition.

“There’s always something going on around here,” Fisher said. “Like this Family Dollar right here. Police always up there. Someone always getting shot at the Citgo right across the street. I kind of hate that happened. There’s a lot of things going on in these streets.”

Minnis appeared in court Monday. His bond has been set at $1,080,000.

Monday morning, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland spoke to FOX13 about how the injured officer is recovering.

Strickland said the officer is “doing better,” and was alert and talking on Saturday.

He said police officers and firefighters are heroes, because they risk their lives every day to protect the public.

Minnis is due back in court Wednesday, where he could be appointed a public defender.

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shot and killed in Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting Wednesday night in the Buntyn area. Memphis Police responded to a shooting in the 3400 block of Spottswood at 8:43 p.m. The victim arrived at St. Francis on Park in a private vehicle. He was later pronounced dead, MPD...
actionnews5.com

Armed robbery under investigation at Walmart in Horn Lake

HORN LAKE, Miss. (WMC) - Authorities are on the scene of a reported armed robbery at Walmart in DeSoto County. Horn Lake Police Department says officers responded to the Walmart on Goodman Road shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday regarding an armed robbery. They learned a Black male suspect went into the money center and demanded an undisclosed amount of money from an employee.
WREG

Two deadly shootings in less than four hours

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another violent night in the City of Memphis leaves multiple people injured and two dead. Within four hours, two shootings in separate locations took the lives of two people. This first happened shortly before nine o’clock Wednesday night at the University Highlands apartments on Spottswood Avenue. Memphis Police flooded the complex which […]
actionnews5.com

Man who died after SCSO standoff had warrant for rape

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County officers identified the deceased suspect from the barricade situation in Northaven on Monday. Martavious Britton, 30, was being served a warrant for rape by the Multi-Agency Gang Unit. Police say he died after shooting himself following an hours-long standoff with deputies.
millington-news.com

Couple Arrested: Shelby County Sheriff’s spot stolen car at Lowe’s, leads to apprehension

On June 27, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies located a stolen vehicle at the Lowe’s Hardware Store at 8490 Highway 51 North in Millington. Sheriff’s deputies conducted surveillance on the vehicle until two suspects approached it and were taken into custody without incident. Deputies found illegal drugs and other items in the vehicle consistent with the distribution of illegal narcotics.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man carjacks Kia, rams into police car during arrest, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who mimicked police lights to steal another man’s car was put behind bars after the real Memphis Police caught up with him, the department said. Memphis Police said that 24-year-old Caran Stokes used blue and red emergency lights to pull over another man in a Kia Sedona on Hendricks Avenue around 8 a.m. on Sunday, July 10.
WREG

Orange Mound shooting leaves one dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has died after being shot in Orange Mound, police say. Police responded to a man down call in an area near Semmes and Rutland Thursday morning. Officers found an unresponsive man on the side of the road suffering from a gunshot wound.  He was pronounced dead on the scene. Police […]
WREG

Neighbor stops burglars at hospitalized woman’s home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis police say an alert neighbor helped them catch at least one burglar who broke into a woman’s home while she was in the hospital. Norman Griffin said he called police Monday morning after seeing a strange car pull into the driveway of the woman’s house on Barron Avenue. He said when […]
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

