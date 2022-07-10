ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponchatoula, LA

Four arrested in drive-by shooting in Ponchatoula

By Press Release from Ponchatoula Police
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePONCHATOULA---Ponchatoula Police Chief Bry Layrisson announced that Tyree Callahan (22), Tyler Callahan (21), Trajon Miles (20), and Dejon Warner (21) were all charged with 1 count each of Attempted Second Degree Murder and Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property....

WGNO

3 arrested, 2 wanted for drive-by shooting: Hammond PD

HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — On Tuesday, the Hammond Police Department announced the arrest of three individuals in connection to a drive-by shooting that happened three months ago. According to the police, 25-year-old Tysheen Kelly, 21-year-old Dejon Warner, and 21-year-old Jamichael Edwards are in custody and booked on charges related to the shooting that happened at the corner of West Church Street and Pecan Street on April 4.
HAMMOND, LA
an17.com

Kansas pair arrested after drugs, stolen gun located during traffic stop

A Kansas couple was arrested by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office after drugs and a stolen gun were found during a traffic stop earlier this month. At approximately 8 p.m. on July 6, a deputy with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a black Dodge Charger with a Kansas license plate. The vehicle was traveling eastbound on Interstate 12, near Highway 59 in Mandeville, and the traffic stop was conducted for violations of L.R.S. 47:508 Expired Registration and L.R.S. 32:79 Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic.
KANSAS STATE
WDSU

Slidell police investigate fatal accident on Old Spanish Trail

SLIDELL, La. — The Slidell Police Department is investigating a fatal accident that happened on Old Spanish Trail Wednesday night. According to police, the accident happened at the intersection of Old Spanish Trail and Interstate 10. No information on the cause of the accident was released.
SLIDELL, LA
an17.com

Armed robber arrested; Fandal calls it "big win for the good guys"

An arrest has been made on a New Orleans man, who is responsible for robbing three Slidell area gas stations in the past month. A joint investigation between the Slidell Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) Violent Crimes Task Force, Louisiana State Police, St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office DNA Lab, and the New Orleans Police Department, resulted in the arrest of 31-year-old, Kevin Borden (New Orleans, LA), yesterday afternoon.
SLIDELL, LA
wbrz.com

Man causes distraction while woman steals over $600 of makeup

HAMMOND - Police are asking for help identifying a pair of thieves that worked together to steal over $600 worth of products from Ulta Beauty. The Hammond Police Department reviewed security footage from the business, located at 2026 Hammond Square Drive. On July 6 shortly before 1 p.m., the two suspects entered the store. The HPD reported the male suspect caused a distraction while the female suspect unwrapped and tucked away several products.
HAMMOND, LA
brproud.com

APSO: 37-year-old turns himself in after warrant

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Assumption Parish Department arrested a 37-year-old man on felony gun law violations on Wednesday, July 13. According to Sheriff Leland Falcon, Bradrick Anthony Gilton, 37, was arrested for a shooting that happened May 30 in Labadieville. A warrant was issued for Gilton’s arrest. On...
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
WGNO

Arrest made after man found stabbed inside Slidell motel

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) – A stabbing in Slidell ended with one man in custody and another in the hospital according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened at a motel on Yapon Drive. Tuesday afternoon, deputies responded to the location and when they arrived they...
SLIDELL, LA
WGNO

One dead, another injured in New Orleans East shootings

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Two shootings in New Orleans East left one person dead and another injured, the New Orleans Police Department announced on Wednesday. The NOPD says the first shooting happened just before 3:30 p.m. Officers responded to the intersection of Trapier Avenue and Dinkins Street near the Little Woods area on a call of an aggravated battery by shooting in the area.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wgno.com

SWAT roll ends peacefully at hotel on Manhattan Boulevard

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE: The SWAT roll ended as of 1 p.m., on Wednesday. NOPD told WGNO that the suspect, who was wanted out of Tennessee surrendered to police and that no one was injured. JPSO Sheriff Jospeh Lopinto said the man was wanted...
HARVEY, LA
an17.com

Two separate traffic stops result in arrests for illegal drugs, firearms

Two separate proactive traffic stops in St. Tammany Parish results in three arrests and the seizure of illegal narcotics and illegally possessed firearms. Friday (July 8) evening, detectives with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Proactive Enforcement Unit conducted a traffic stop in the Slidell area on a blue Ford Mustang after observing traffic violations.
SLIDELL, LA
an17.com

Slidell man arrested in stabbing investigation

A local man has been arrested following a stabbing which occurred Tuesday (July 12) at a Slidell-area motel. At approximately noon Tuesday, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a stabbing, which occurred at a motel on Yapon Drive near Slidell. Responding deputies located a male...
SLIDELL, LA
WAFB

Teen shot on Washington Avenue Tuesday morning

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after an early morning shooting sent a teenager to the hospital. A spokesman with BRPD confirmed the shooting happened around 1:50 a.m. on July 12 in the 2500 block of Washington Avenue, off of Plank Road. Police have...
BATON ROUGE, LA
L'Observateur

SJSO investigates shootings of 4 local men

Detectives with the St. John Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that left four men injured during a party Saturday, July 9, 2022 at a Reserve residence. On Saturday, July 9, 2022, about 7:15 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of East 24th Street in Reserve in reference to gunshots in the area. Upon arrival, officers discovered a group of people was attending a party at a residence where a vehicle approached and a subject or subjects began shooting at vehicles. Canvassing the area, no victims were located. Officers located a vehicle with a shattered passenger window and another vehicle with a bullet hole to the passenger front bumper.
RESERVE, LA

