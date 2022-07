A Kansas couple was arrested by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office after drugs and a stolen gun were found during a traffic stop earlier this month. At approximately 8 p.m. on July 6, a deputy with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a black Dodge Charger with a Kansas license plate. The vehicle was traveling eastbound on Interstate 12, near Highway 59 in Mandeville, and the traffic stop was conducted for violations of L.R.S. 47:508 Expired Registration and L.R.S. 32:79 Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic.

