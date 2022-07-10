Gerrish-Higgins grads

On July 10, 2022, Joanne (Brewer) Hager finished her human race, crossing the finish line and earning her rightful place in Heaven. Joanne, also known as “Momma Jo”, “Grandma Jo”, or “Mom”, was born in 1937, in the little town of Buchanan, Mi. She lost her mom at the age of 6 to ovarian cancer. As customary at the time, she and her siblings were then raised by their oldest sister while their father worked to earn an income to support the 7 of them. She graduated from Buchanan High School in 1955, then married and had 3 sons, married a second time having a boy and girl. Joanne was blessed with 15 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She now joins her father, mother, 4 sisters, 2 brothers, 1 son, 2 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren who left before her.

MIO, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO