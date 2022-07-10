ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roscommon, MI

Gerrish-Higgins grads

By Mark Constance
Up North Voice
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoscommon – A group of former Gerrish Higgins graduates got together for a photo recently. Pictured (l-r) are Sally...

www.upnorthvoice.com

Comments / 0

Related
Up North Voice

COA gets new flags

HOUGHTON LAKE – New American flags were donated by the Houghton Lake VFW post to the Roscommon Council on Aging. The flags will be displayed at the centers in Houghton Lake, St. Helen, Roscommon, and the administration office on Short Drive in Prudenville. Pictured (l-r) are Executive Director Mary...
HOUGHTON LAKE, MI
Up North Voice

Annual Dawn Patrol breakfast event held

HOUGHTON LAKE – The Roscommon County Blodgett Memorial Airport hosted their annual Dawn Patrol Fly-in/Drive-in breakfast event on Sunday, June 5. Sponsored by Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 1580, the event started off with a dine in or carry out breakfast, which included pancakes, sausage, eggs, juices, coffee and freshly made donuts, all for just $10/adult of $5/kid. Families were treated to a model plane display, visiting with pilots and viewing personal aircraft, a few of which were hand built by the pilots. For many, the highlight of the event included the flights around Houghton and Higgins Lake. For a $25 donation, pilots were running 2 continuous planes loading 2-3 people at a time for a view above our beautiful lake community.
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI
Up North Voice

Christian Help Center receives summer food grant

GRAYLING – The Crawford County Community Christian Help Center recently received a $2,500 grant from the Great Lakes Energy People Fund. The grant will be used to purchase food for a summer meal program for families with school age children. These families will receive additional kid-friendly food for their family to help feed their children while school is not in session. The program is open to all families in Crawford County.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MI
Up North Voice

Camp Grayling Range Report: July 11-17

GRAYLING – CAMP GRAYLING HAS FOUR (4) MAJOR RANGE COMPLEX AREAS, WHICH CONSIST OF:. -SOUTH CAMP (small arms ranges): W of Lake Margrethe, E of the pipeline; on Howe, Murphy and Daniels Roads. -RANGE 13 COMPLEX & Light Demo Ranges 20-21 (mortars & demolition range): Respectively located at the...
GRAYLING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oscoda Township, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Roscommon, MI
Up North Voice

Hale school district openings

Bachelor’s degree required. Highly Qualified in Middle School/High School Math with an EX Endorsement. Math Major Preferred. Experience in teaching middle school/high school students preferred. Experience in creating and using both formative and summative assessments. Professional development in Marzano’s Classroom Instruction That Works instructional strategies, technology, LSI/OCI, Plan/Do/Check/Act process,...
HALE, MI
Up North Voice

Martin Cooper, 54, of Gladwin

Martin Cooper, 54, of Gladwin passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022. He was born on March 23, 1968 in Passaic, New Jersey, the son of Edward and Mary Lee Cooper. Martin went to East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania where he played football for 4 years. He moved to Michigan in 2002 and worked in manufacturing for several years. Martin was a football enthusiast, he loved watching and coaching football. He was a fan of Rutgers University and also coached youth and varsity football in Beaverton.
GLADWIN, MI
Up North Voice

Gloria Warner, 80, of Gladwin

Gloria Warner, 80 passed away on July 5, 2022 at the Horizon Senior Living in Gladwin, MI. Gloria Fay Paul was born May 31, 1942 in Xenia, Ohio to Fay and Anne Paul. She graduated from Bowling Green State University with a B.S. degree in education. She later earned her master’s degree from Central Michigan University. She met her future husband, Wayne Warner in Xenia, Ohio, when he was in the army. They were married on July 1, 1967 and spent 55 years together. They had one son, Jeffrey, who passed away in April, 2021 from COVID.
GLADWIN, MI
Up North Voice

State police to host citizens’ academy

CADILLAC – The Michigan State Police (MSP) Cadillac Post still has openings for the Citizens’ Academy, which will start Wednesday, August 3, 2022, and end on September 21, 2022. The eight-week academy will give citizens the opportunity to become familiar with the mission and operation of the MSP, understand the procedures troopers follow, increase their awareness of law enforcement’s role in the community, and get to know personnel at the Cadillac Post.
CADILLAC, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grads#Crawford Roscommon
Up North Voice

Peggy Hamrick, 95, of Grayling

Peggy Jane Hamrick, 95, of Grayling, Michigan passed away July 6, 2022. Peggy was born and raised in Lansing, Michigan. She graduated from Sexton High School and attended Michigan State University. She spent the last 40 years living in Grayling, Michigan. Peggy was an outdoors person, and very athletic. She...
GRAYLING, MI
Up North Voice

Michael Hodge, 69, of Luzerne

Michael L. Hodge, age 69 of Luzerne, Michigan, passed away at his home on Monday, July 11, 2022. Michael was born in Charleston, West Virginia on July 30, 1952 to James and Lillian (Brooks) Hodge. The family moved to Michigan when he was a toddler. Michael served his country in the US Marine Corps during Vietnam. He lived in Pontiac and settled in Luzerne in the early 1980’s. Michael married Marge on October 16, 1998 in Mio. He worked for Proto Tube and also did small engine repair. Michael enjoyed fishing and camping. He will always be remembered as a “People Person”.
LUZERNE, MI
Up North Voice

UPDATE: Missing woman found

HOUGHTON LAKE – Roscommon County Undersheriff Ben Lowe is please to report that Betty DeWitt was just located alive by one of the searching k9 units. She is being evaluated by EMS currently. “Thank you to everyone who assisted in getting this information out to the public,” Lowe said....
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI
Up North Voice

James McGraw, 72, of Grayling

James Ervin McGraw, 72, of Grayling passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on July 7, 2022. James was born in Flint on January 5, 1950. He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and playing pool. He is going to be dearly missed. He is survived by his daughter Jenny...
GRAYLING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Marketing
Up North Voice

Stephen Brubaker, 87, of Gladwin

Stephen J. Brubaker, 87, of Gladwin, passed away on July 6, 2022, at the Horizon Senior Living, Gladwin. He was born on December 22, 1934, the son of Lawrence and Eva (Meyers) Brubaker in Gladwin. On August 22, 1952, he married Ethel “Sisty” Miller in Gladwin. She preceded him in death in 1997. He was employed for Brown Machine until his retirement. He was a skilled carpenter and had various hobbies including archery, horseshoes, bowling, and darts.
GLADWIN, MI
Up North Voice

Joanne Hager, 85, of Mio

On July 10, 2022, Joanne (Brewer) Hager finished her human race, crossing the finish line and earning her rightful place in Heaven. Joanne, also known as “Momma Jo”, “Grandma Jo”, or “Mom”, was born in 1937, in the little town of Buchanan, Mi. She lost her mom at the age of 6 to ovarian cancer. As customary at the time, she and her siblings were then raised by their oldest sister while their father worked to earn an income to support the 7 of them. She graduated from Buchanan High School in 1955, then married and had 3 sons, married a second time having a boy and girl. Joanne was blessed with 15 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She now joins her father, mother, 4 sisters, 2 brothers, 1 son, 2 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren who left before her.
MIO, MI
Up North Voice

Carmen Marks, 87, of Rose City

Carmen J. Marks, age 87 of Rose City, passed away Friday, July 8, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. Carmen was born January 3, 1935 to Bazil and Crystal (Hilborn) Morse in Saginaw, MI. She married Lloyd W. Marks on March 6, 1954 in Bad Axe, MI. Carmen has lived in Rose City since 1992, formerly of Waterford, MI. She was a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church. She was a very spiritual person and her faith was important to her. She had a wonderful sense of humor, loved her family, cooking, and gardening.
ROSE CITY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy