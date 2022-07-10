Death Notice: Miela Claussen

Gary Overla of Dallas Center, a social studies teacher at PHS and Democratic candidate for the Iowa House of Representatives, will meet and greet voters at a free-will pork loin dinner at Meek Park in Minburn on Sunday, July 24 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Overla seeks a seat in the newly...
Cheryl and Danny Purdum of Kent are Union County’s 2022 inductees into the Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame. The couple will be honored during the Union County Fair and inducted into the Hall of Fame on Sunday, Aug. 22 in an afternoon ceremony at the Iowa State Fair 4-H Building.
Beyond an update on planning for a new municipal swimming pool at the their meeting July 5, the Mount Ayr city council acted on several other agenda items. • approved the bid from TK Concrete of Pella for the resurfacing of Valley West Drive. City administrator Brent Wise reported a...
Out-of-state companies have misled Iowans with false representations about eligibility for the state’s solar tax credit, the Iowa Attorney General’s Office says. (Photo courtesy of the Iowa Environmental Council) Out-of-state solar panel installers are publishing advertisements riddled with misleading information regarding Iowa’s solar tax credit and charging thousands...
Gov. Kim Reynolds, right, speaks about the danger of fentanyl at a news conference July 12, 2022. More people are overdosing from fentanyl-laced counterfeit pills in Iowa and across the nation. (Photo by Robin Opsahl/Iowa Capital Dispatch) More Iowans are dying of fentanyl-related overdoses than ever before, Iowa health and...
Iowa Auditor Rob Sand issued a report showing that GLBT Youth In Iowa Schools Task Force — or Iowa Safe Schools as the group markets itself — improperly disbursed $12,202.37 from the Federal Victims of Crime Act Assistance Funds the group was awarded by the Iowa Department of Justice, Office of the Attorney General Crime Victims Assistance Division.
“All of us are here today to stand in solidarity with all of you, as we stand with child-bearing people all over the country,” Luana Nelson-Brown told the more than 2,000 people gathered on the West Terrace of the Iowa State Capitol on Sunday afternoon for the Iowans for Reproductive Justice Rally.
Decisions in preparation for the 2022-2023 school year comprised the bulk of agenda items at the Monday, July 11 meeting of the Mount Ayr Community Schools board of directors. The meeting was the first for new elementary principal Amy Bautista and secondary principal Josh Vanderflught. Board president Brandi Shay officially welcomed both to the district.
I recently spent some time visiting my daughter in Colorado. She’s a recent college graduate now living and working in Denver. As much as I enjoyed the hikes and mountains of Colorado, I looked forward to heading back home to Windsor Heights, sleeping in my own bed, my own time zone, my own state.
Auditor of State Rob Sand’s report on a media campaign that featured Gov. Kim Reynolds (inset) has sparked a lawsuit over the confidentiality of email exchanges with the auditor’s office. (Photo illustration by Iowa Capital Dispatch, with images from Iowa PBS and Gov. Reynolds’ YouTube page) Iowa...
MOUNT AYR — Mount Ayr earned a third trip to the State Softball Tournament in the past four years in defeating West Central Valley, 5-1, in the Class 2A Region 4 championship game Monday night. Mount Ayr senior Addy Reynolds sends a pitch to the plate Monday against West...
